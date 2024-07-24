Limited supply of gold, coupled with increasing demand from both investors and central banks, are driving bullion's recent price surge. Pawel Dwulit / The National
Limited supply of gold, coupled with increasing demand from both investors and central banks, are driving bullion's recent price surge. Pawel Dwulit / The National

Business

Money

Why the recent gold price surge might be sustainable

The expectation of continued economic uncertainty, inflation concerns and geopolitical risks are supporting bullion

Roberto d’Ambrosio

24 July, 2024