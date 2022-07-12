Euro heading towards parity with dollar set to boost remittances from UAE

Exchange houses in the UAE reported a small surge in remittances to Europe after the euro slid to a 20-year low and came closer to parity against the US dollar, giving European residents a window of opportunity to capitalise on favourable exchange rates and send money home.

Al Fardan Exchange began seeing an increase in remittances by European residents in the UAE since the start of the third quarter of 2022.

"The remittance count to Europe has increased by almost 12 per cent compared to previous months and we are expecting more business in coming days following the euro's weakness," said Hasan Fardan Al Fardan, chief executive of the exchange house.

There has been a slight increase in euro remittance volumes, a Lulu Exchange representative said on Tuesday. However, there could be a surge in remittances as some people are on standby, waiting for the currency to weaken further before sending more money.

The European common currency is close to dropping below parity or one-to-one with the dollar on concerns that an energy crisis will tip the region into a recession. The US currency was boosted by expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise rates faster and further than peers.

The surging cost of energy in Europe is a major fear as the biggest single pipeline carrying Russian natural gas to Germany, the Nord Stream 1, began annual maintenance on Monday, with flows expected to stop for 10 days.

Investors are worried the shutdown might be extended because of the war in Ukraine, restricting European gas supply further and tipping the struggling eurozone economy into recession.

"Major currencies are depreciating against the US dollar. In addition to this, geopolitical tensions and mounting oil prices are making the return to normal economic conditions tricky," a Lulu representative said.

The euro was at $1.0023, down 0.17 per cent, at 2.57pm on Tuesday. The last time the euro was below $1 was on July 15, 2002.

"The weakness stems from the economic outlook, which is being compounded by the central bank being forced to raise interest rates," said Craig Erlam, senior market analyst for the UK, Europe, Middle East and Africa at forex broker Oanda.

"There's clearly a view that the economy isn't strong enough to sustain higher rates on top of the energy crisis that's coming this winter, among other price pressures."

A breach of parity looks highly likely at this point and it is hard to see a bullish case for the euro in the short-term given the dimming economic prospects, Mr Erlam said.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of six peers with the euro most heavily weighted, rose to 108.5, the highest since October 2002.

The US currency has gained on expectations that the Fed will continue to aggressively raise rates as it tackles soaring inflation.

Markets are closely monitoring US consumer price data due on Wednesday, with economists polled by Reuters expecting the index to print an 8.8 per cent annual rate for June.

The Fed is expected to lift rates by 75 basis points at its July 26-27 meeting. Fed funds futures traders are pricing for its benchmark rates to rise to 3.49 per cent by March, from 1.58 per cent now.

The safe-haven US currency is also supported by worries about growth elsewhere, with China in particular implementing strict zero-Covid policies to contain new outbreaks.

“The slump by the euro overnight also dragged sterling down with it,” said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for the Asia Pacific at Oanda.

Sterling fell by 1.19 per cent to 1.1890 against the greenback overnight, dragged lower by the euro and a rampant US dollar, according to Mr Halley.

With a new prime minister not due to be announced until early September, this uncertainty will continue to weigh on sterling, he said.

“Risk sentiment indicators, the Australian and New Zealand dollar, were also dragged down the euro whirlpool, while investors loaded up on US dollars and a fair few US government bonds as US yields fell overnight,” Mr Halley said.

The euro to dollar currency pair “has never looked back after it fell through the multi-decade support line at 1.0850 earlier this year”, he said. “Somewhere around 0.9900 looks like the next stop for the train.”

The Philippine peso hit a near 17-year trough on Tuesday, with most Asian emerging market currencies weakening further amid a global decline in risk appetite. The peso fell 0.5 per cent to hit its lowest since September 2005. The currency is down nearly 10 per cent this year.

The Indian rupee collapsed to yet another record low against the dollar.

"The Indian rupee slipped 13 paisa to 79.58 against the dollar in early trade on Tuesday due to the strong dollar and persistent foreign fund outflows and elevated crude price. The projection is that the Indian rupee will be headed towards 22 to dirham levels," Mr Al Fardan said.

Al Fardan Exchange recorded more than 20 per cent growth in month-on-month remittances to India and double-digit growth year on year.

"Similarly, most of the Asian currencies, including Philippines peso and Thailand baht also fell against the strong US dollar. Since the majority of expatriates in the UAE are from Asia, attractive exchange rates have triggered increased remittance to India and other Asian countries," Mr Al Fardan added.