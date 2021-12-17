How a positive money mindset can lead to a secure financial future

So much of what we do and generate in our lives is unconscious. The Law of Attraction tells us how our thoughts play a significant part in creating our reality. How many times have you thought about a person, only to unexpectedly bump into them or they call you shortly after?

How we feel about money and wealth will very much influence how much money we earn, have, keep, grow, lose and even block.

I have met many people who have six-figure incomes yet do not have any savings and are in debt and without assets. On the other side of that spectrum, I meet people who earn what others might consider a small amount of money but have investments, no debt and are working towards financial freedom.

What is the differentiator? It is complex and there are many factors at play here, but one consistent element is our attitudes towards money and wealth.

People who are positive about money and comfortable with the idea of being wealthy, regardless of how much they earn, tend to do better financially.

They increase their wealth and money seems to be attracted to them. Some may consider it to be small amounts but it is compounding and increasing their wealth consistently.

How can I know what someone's mindset is? Language tells me everything.

For example, I often work with recently divorced women. Many were stay-at-home parents. Most were not involved in the family finances and never felt as if any of the family money was theirs as they were not the one who earned it.

They were not used to being financially independent or needing to manage their own money, make financial decisions and plan for their financial future.

Now, post-divorce they find themselves with their own money and an income each month if they have decided to rejoin the workforce. This can be a daunting and scary experience. One woman explained to me how it was exciting to see so much cash in her account but it also terrified her.

Another woman said she was “eager to get it out of her bank account and start investing”. Some might say she is wise and before the curve as she is eager to invest her money. While this is true, her motivation to invest is what concerned me. She used language that included, “I want it out of my account” and “I am scared to have this much money".

By talking in this way, she was essentially saying, “I don't want this money”. When I dug a little deeper, she confided that she did not trust herself with money. She felt guilty for having more than others and the sense of responsibility it triggered made her anxious and overwhelmed.

If you believe in the Law of Attraction, by thinking this way she is at high risk of losing that money. How could she unconsciously lose it?

It is quite easy. It can be through unconscious overspending, gifting excessively, buying risky investments that fail or upgrading her lifestyle beyond her ability to sustain it.

Some of the most common patterns I see in this type of situation are people receiving fines, large bills cropping up or family members suddenly needing money. Finding ways to get rid of money unconsciously is endless.

On the other hand, when people change their language and beliefs about wealth, they quickly start to see more money come to them.

Quote The most effective adjustment they made in their financial lives was to change their mindset and language when talking about money Carol Glynn

I have seen people receive unexpected salary increases, old debts suddenly being repaid to them and investments growing continuously. The most effective adjustment they made in their financial lives was to change their mindset and language when talking about money.

What language do you hear yourself using when it comes to money?

If it is negative, change it to positive language and keep note of what happens. Put positive energy behind your financial life, find affirmations that resonate with you but have them in your view as much as possible.

Catch your negative thoughts and language and flip it to something positive. This can seem daunting at first, so be patient with yourself.

I like the word “yet” as it easily helps to flip negative to positive when first working on this exercise.

For example, instead of saying, “I don’t have enough money” try “I don’t have enough money yet”. The next step is to develop it into “I am working towards …” and then it is time to watch and appreciate your financial status begin to grow.

Carol Glynn is the founder of Conscious Finance Coaching