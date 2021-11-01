Elon Musk willing to sell $6bn worth of Tesla stock to end world hunger

Elon Musk, the world’s richest man with a net worth of $311 billion, said he is willing to immediately sell his Tesla stock to end world hunger if the United Nations can provide evidence showing it could solve the world's hunger crisis and how the money will be spent.

The founder and chief executive of electric car maker Tesla was responding to David Beasley, the director of the United Nations’ World Food Programme, who earlier said that just a small percentage of Mr Musk’s wealth could help solve world hunger.

Mr Beasley specifically called for action from Mr Musk and Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos, the two men that lead the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

If WFP can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

Billionaires need to “step up now, on a one-time basis”, Mr Beasley said in a CNN interview. “$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them. It’s not complicated,” he added.

If the World Food Programme, using transparent and open accounting, “can describe on this Twitter thread exactly how $6B will solve world hunger, I will sell Tesla stock right now and do it,” Musk wrote in a Twitter post.

“But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent,” he added.

In response, the UN official said $6bn would not solve world hunger. This is a one-time donation to save 42 million lives during this unprecedented hunger crisis, Mr Beasley said.

“We need $6bn plus NOW on top of our existing funding requirements due to the perfect storm from the compounding impact of Covid, conflict and climate shocks.”

However, Mr Musk asked Mr Beasley to publish the WFP’s current and proposed spending in detail “so people can see exactly where money goes”.

Many US billionaires have donated generously to help halt the spread of Covid-19 and lessen its impact. MacKenzie Scott, the former wife of Mr Bezos, gave away $5.8bn in grants to 500 groups across the US last year, according to Forbes.

Billionaire Warren Buffett donated $4.1bn worth of Berkshire Hathaway shares to charity in June this year. “Society has a use for my money; I don’t,” Mr Buffett wrote in a statement.

He is a co-founder of the Giving Pledge, along with Bill and Melinda Gates, which is a campaign that encourages billionaire philanthropy.

The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation has worked on initiatives such as fighting infectious diseases and encouraging vaccinations for children. The foundation committed $1.75bn over two years for pandemic relief.

Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg donated $330m in Covid-19 related funding, while Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg offered at least $100m, according to Forbes.

Billionaire philanthropist George Soros committed more than $130m through his foundation to combat the effects of the coronavirus in April last year.

Similarly, talk show host and media mogul Oprah Winfrey pledged $12m through the Oprah Winfrey Charitable Foundation in support of Covid-19 relief efforts for underserved communities in May last year.