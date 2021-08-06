Virgin Galactic ticket to space nears $500,000

Virgin Galactic are selling tickets to space for $450,000, the company announced. AFP

Inflation isn’t just climbing here on Earth. Virgin Galactic Holdings is resuming ticket sales for trips to space at a new price of $450,000 a ride.

Sales are restarting immediately and available tickets range from individual seats to a “full-flight buyout”, chief executive Michael Colglazier said on Thursday as the company reported financial results.

Virgin Galactic had charged $250,000 for each ticket, before halting sales while it continued work on its spacecraft.

The Las Cruces, New Mexico-based company is looking to build a space tourism business after a successful test flight last month with founder Richard Branson and five Virgin Galactic employees aboard. The suborbital trip lasted about an hour.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Blue Origin and Tesla founder Elon Musk’s Space Exploration Technologies are also working on tourism offerings of their own.

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, second leg result: Ajax 2-3 Tottenham Tottenham advance on away goals rule after tie ends 3-3 on aggregate Final: June 1, Madrid

Empire of Enchantment: The Story of Indian Magic John Zubrzycki, Hurst Publishers

What is tokenisation? Tokenisation refers to the issuance of a blockchain token, which represents a virtually tradable real, tangible asset. A tokenised asset is easily transferable, offers good liquidity, returns and is easily traded on the secondary markets.

The BIO Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring. Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same. Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six. Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

In numbers: China in Dubai The number of Chinese people living in Dubai: An estimated 200,000 Number of Chinese people in International City: Almost 50,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2018/19: 120,000 Daily visitors to Dragon Mart in 2010: 20,000 Percentage increase in visitors in eight years: 500 per cent

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

If you go The flights

There are various ways of getting to the southern Serengeti in Tanzania from the UAE. The exact route and airstrip depends on your overall trip itinerary and which camp you’re staying at.

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Kilimanjaro International Airport from Dh1,350 return, including taxes; this can be followed by a short flight from Kilimanjaro to the Serengeti with Coastal Aviation from about US$700 (Dh2,500) return, including taxes. Kenya Airways, Emirates and Etihad offer flights via Nairobi or Dar es Salaam.

About Krews Founder: Ahmed Al Qubaisi Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: January 2019 Number of employees: 10 Sector: Technology/Social media Funding to date: Estimated $300,000 from Hub71 in-kind support

Messi at the Copa America 2007 – lost 3-0 to Brazil in the final 2011 – lost to Uruguay on penalties in the quarter-finals 2015 – lost to Chile on penalties in the final 2016 – lost to Chile on penalties in the final

From Europe to the Middle East, economic success brings wealth - and lifestyle diseases A rise in obesity figures and the need for more public spending is a familiar trend in the developing world as western lifestyles are adopted. One in five deaths around the world is now caused by bad diet, with obesity the fastest growing global risk. A high body mass index is also the top cause of metabolic diseases relating to death and disability in Kuwait, Qatar and Oman – and second on the list in Bahrain. In Britain, heart disease, lung cancer and Alzheimer’s remain among the leading causes of death, and people there are spending more time suffering from health problems. The UK is expected to spend $421.4 billion on healthcare by 2040, up from $239.3 billion in 2014. And development assistance for health is talking about the financial aid given to governments to support social, environmental development of developing countries.

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

Stamp duty timeline December 2014: Former UK chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne reforms stamp duty land tax (SDLT), replacing the slab system with a blended rate scheme, with the top rate increasing to 12 per cent from 10 per cent:

Up to £125,000 – 0%; £125,000 to £250,000 – 2%; £250,000 to £925,000 – 5%; £925,000 to £1.5m: 10%; More than £1.5m – 12% April 2016: New 3% surcharge applied to any buy-to-let properties or additional homes purchased. July 2020: Chancellor Rishi Sunak unveils SDLT holiday, with no tax to pay on the first £500,000, with buyers saving up to £15,000. March 2021: Mr Sunak extends the SDLT holiday at his March 3 budget until the end of June. April 2021: 2% SDLT surcharge added to property transactions made by overseas buyers. June 2021: SDLT holiday on transactions up to £500,000 expires on June 30. July 2021: Tax break on transactions between £125,000 to £250,000 starts on July 1 and runs until September 30.

HOW DO SIM CARD SCAMS WORK? Sim swap frauds are a form of identity theft. They involve criminals conning mobile phone operators into issuing them with replacement Sim cards, often by claiming their phone has been lost or stolen They use the victim's personal details - obtained through criminal methods - to convince such companies of their identity. The criminal can then access any online service that requires security codes to be sent to a user's mobile phone, such as banking services.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Roll of honour Who has won what so far in the West Asia Premiership season? Western Clubs Champions League - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Bahrain Dubai Rugby Sevens - Winners: Dubai Exiles; Runners up: Jebel Ali Dragons West Asia Premiership - Winners: Jebel Ali Dragons; Runners up: Abu Dhabi Harlequins UAE Premiership Cup - Winners: Abu Dhabi Harlequins; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Cup - Winners: Bahrain; Runners up: Dubai Exiles West Asia Trophy - Winners: Dubai Hurricanes; Runners up: DSC Eagles Final West Asia Premiership standings - 1. Jebel Ali Dragons; 2. Abu Dhabi Harlequins; 3. Bahrain; 4. Dubai Exiles; 5. Dubai Hurricanes; 6. DSC Eagles; 7. Abu Dhabi Saracens Fixture (UAE Premiership final) - Friday, April 13, Al Ain – Dubai Exiles v Abu Dhabi Harlequins

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

SERIES INFO Afghanistan v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi Sunshine Series All matches at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi Test series 1st Test: Zimbabwe beat Afghanistan by 10 wickets

2nd Test: Wednesday, 10 March – Sunday, 14 March Play starts at 9.30am T20 series 1st T20I: Wednesday, 17 March

2nd T20I: Friday, 19 March

3rd T20I: Saturday, 20 March TV

Supporters in the UAE can watch the matches on the Rabbithole channel on YouTube

Uefa Champions League last 16 draw Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur Basel v Manchester City Sevilla v Manchester United Porto v Liverpool Real Madrid v Paris Saint-Germain Shakhtar Donetsk v Roma Chelsea v Barcelona Bayern Munich v Besiktas

North Pole stats Distance covered: 160km Temperature: -40°C Weight of equipment: 45kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 0 Terrain: Ice rock South Pole stats Distance covered: 130km Temperature: -50°C Weight of equipment: 50kg Altitude (metres above sea level): 3,300 Terrain: Flat ice



Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

if you go The flights Air France offer flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Cayenne, connecting in Paris from Dh7,300. The tour Cox & Kings (coxandkings.com) has a 14-night Hidden Guianas tour of Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. It includes accommodation, domestic flights, transfers, a local tour manager and guided sightseeing. Contact for price.

If you go The flights Etihad flies direct from Abu Dhabi to San Francisco from Dh5,760 return including taxes. The car Etihad Guest members get a 10 per cent worldwide discount when booking with Hertz, as well as earning miles on their rentals. A week's car hire costs from Dh1,500 including taxes. The hotels Along the route, Motel 6 (www.motel6.com) offers good value and comfort, with rooms from $55 (Dh202) per night including taxes. In Portland, the Jupiter Hotel (https://jupiterhotel.com/) has rooms from $165 (Dh606) per night including taxes. The Society Hotel https://thesocietyhotel.com/ has rooms from $130 (Dh478) per night including taxes. More info To keep up with constant developments in Portland, visit www.travelportland.com. Good guidebooks include the Lonely Planet guides to Northern California and Washington, Oregon & the Pacific Northwest.

