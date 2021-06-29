Dubai's DFSA sets standards for SME listings in the emirate's financial hub

Some 1,100 companies based in DIFC have registered more than 16,000 employees into the new Dews plan, which replaces the end of service gratuity. Pawan Singh / The National

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), regulator of Dubai’s onshore financial hub, on Tuesday rolled out new standards facilitating the listing of small and medium-sized enterprises on capital markets in the Dubai International Financial Centre, a move that will open up a new avenue of financing for smaller businesses in the country.

An SME listing regime was launched on April 1, which allows smaller companies to raise funds through capital markets by “issuing shares, listing on the DFSA Official List of Securities and admitting them to trading on an 'authorised market institution' in the DIFC, the DFSA said on its website on Tuesday.

It did not say when it expects SMEs to start trading, or on which exchange they would trade in the financial centre.

SMEs account for more than 99 per cent of businesses in Dubai, providing 51 per cent of the emirate's jobs and 46 per cent of its gross domestic product, according to a study last year by Dubai SME, part of the Dubai government's Department of Economic Development. However, they often struggle to gain funding from banks, with 60-65 per cent of applications for short-term funding rejected,. Those that manage to get funding have to pay very high interest rates of between 14-24 per cent.

“With the listing regime for SMEs, the DFSA encourages market participants to develop financing solutions to bridge this gap,” it said.

The move aligns with Dubai’s new economy initiative launched in January by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, which set out proposals for a new exchange under the umbrella of the DIFC. A bourse dedicated to future economy companies will allow them to raise capital in “a more flexible system”, official news agency Wam said in a January 14 statement.

The new exchange was announced under a series of new measures that included a new Dubai Future District connecting the DIFC, Emirates Towers and Dubai World Trade Centre as well as a Dh1 billion Future Economy fund and an Office of Future Economy companies offering special five-year residency visas to entrepreneurs, as well as licenses for innovative projects, flexible work spaces and other assistance such as workshops and legal advice.

The DFSA on Tuesday said companies whose listed shares are valued at less than $250 million can be admitted to an exchange as an SME. They will cease being classed as one if the average aggregate market value of their listed shares exceeds $500m for 90 consecutive days.

“The main difference in terms of the DFSA rules applicable to it [the company that ceases to be SME] will be that the requirement for SME-tailored website disclosures falls away and the manner in which its annual fee is calculated will change,” DFSA said.

Companies only need to provide audited accounts covering one year to list as an SME, compared with three years for a standard listing. Owners listing shares generally need to agree to a lock-up period of 12 months before they sell further shares.

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

UAE v Gibraltar What: International friendly When: 7pm kick off Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City Admission: Free Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)

Profile box Company name: baraka

Started: July 2020

Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja

Based: Dubai and Bahrain

Sector: FinTech

Initial investment: $150,000

Current staff: 12

Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million

Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The story in numbers 18 This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens 450,000 More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps 1.5 million There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m 73 The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association 18,000 The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme 77,400 The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study 4,926 This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

