Dubai's DFSA sets standards for SME listings in the emirate's financial hub

The Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), regulator of Dubai’s onshore financial hub, on Tuesday rolled out new standards facilitating the listing of small and medium-sized enterprises on capital markets in the Dubai International Financial Centre, a move that will open up a new avenue of financing for smaller businesses in the country.
An SME listing regime was launched on April 1, which allows smaller companies to raise funds through capital markets by “issuing shares, listing on the DFSA Official List of Securities and admitting them to trading on an 'authorised market institution' in the DIFC, the DFSA said on its website on Tuesday.
It did not say when it expects SMEs to start trading, or on which exchange they would trade in the financial centre.
SMEs account for more than 99 per cent of businesses in Dubai, providing 51 per cent of the emirate's jobs and 46 per cent of its gross domestic product, according to a study last year by Dubai SME, part of the Dubai government's Department of Economic Development. However, they often struggle to gain funding from banks, with 60-65 per cent of applications for short-term funding rejected,. Those that manage to get funding have to pay very high interest rates of between 14-24 per cent.
“With the listing regime for SMEs, the DFSA encourages market participants to develop financing solutions to bridge this gap,” it said.
The move aligns with Dubai’s new economy initiative launched in January by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, which set out proposals for a new exchange under the umbrella of the DIFC. A bourse dedicated to future economy companies will allow them to raise capital in “a more flexible system”, official news agency Wam said in a January 14 statement.
The new exchange was announced under a series of new measures that included a new Dubai Future District connecting the DIFC, Emirates Towers and Dubai World Trade Centre as well as a Dh1 billion Future Economy fund and an Office of Future Economy companies offering special five-year residency visas to entrepreneurs, as well as licenses for innovative projects, flexible work spaces and other assistance such as workshops and legal advice.
The DFSA on Tuesday said companies whose listed shares are valued at less than $250 million can be admitted to an exchange as an SME. They will cease being classed as one if the average aggregate market value of their listed shares exceeds $500m for 90 consecutive days.
“The main difference in terms of the DFSA rules applicable to it [the company that ceases to be SME] will be that the requirement for SME-tailored website disclosures falls away and the manner in which its annual fee is calculated will change,” DFSA said.
Companies only need to provide audited accounts covering one year to list as an SME, compared with three years for a standard listing. Owners listing shares generally need to agree to a lock-up period of 12 months before they sell further shares.
26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955
30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896
30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924
35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899
36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932
36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902
36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020
38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019
42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946
42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888
Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
What: International friendly
When: 7pm kick off
Where: Rugby Park, Dubai Sports City
Admission: Free
Online: The match will be broadcast live on Dubai Exiles’ Facebook page
UAE squad: Lucas Waddington (Dubai Exiles), Gio Fourie (Exiles), Craig Nutt (Abu Dhabi Harlequins), Phil Brady (Harlequins), Daniel Perry (Dubai Hurricanes), Esekaia Dranibota (Harlequins), Matt Mills (Exiles), Jaen Botes (Exiles), Kristian Stinson (Exiles), Murray Reason (Abu Dhabi Saracens), Dave Knight (Hurricanes), Ross Samson (Jebel Ali Dragons), DuRandt Gerber (Exiles), Saki Naisau (Dragons), Andrew Powell (Hurricanes), Emosi Vacanau (Harlequins), Niko Volavola (Dragons), Matt Richards (Dragons), Luke Stevenson (Harlequins), Josh Ives (Dubai Sports City Eagles), Sean Stevens (Saracens), Thinus Steyn (Exiles)
David Frum: Trump's bungling of coronavirus will reshape US politics
Hussein Ibish: How will 'President Joe Biden' deal with the Middle East?
Raghida Dergham: Can Trump's coronavirus strategy help reboot his re-election bid?
Company name: baraka
Started: July 2020
Founders: Feras Jalbout and Kunal Taneja
Based: Dubai and Bahrain
Sector: FinTech
Initial investment: $150,000
Current staff: 12
Stage: Pre-seed capital raising of $1 million
Investors: Class 5 Global, FJ Labs, IMO Ventures, The Community Fund, VentureSouq, Fox Ventures, Dr Abdulla Elyas (private investment)
Nasser bin Nasser: Is US-China conflict in West Asia inevitable?
Sholto Byrnes: Time for an uninhibited China to lead Asia
Damien McElroy: BRI has changed the rules of the game
18
This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens
450,000
More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps
1.5 million
There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m
73
The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association
18,000
The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme
77,400
The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study
4,926
This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee
Al Nuri is about more than resurrecting a building. It will also rebuild an ideology and social cohesion
The reconstruction of the Al Nuri mosque reclaims a rich and humane legacy
Restoring Mosul's lost treasures one byte at a time
History will record who destroyed Mosul’s heritage sites — and who rebuilt them
UAE funds rebuilding of Mosul’s Al Nuri Mosque and historic minaret
Raghida Dergham: Hezbollah is pushing Lebanon to the brink
Massoud Derhally: Central bank governor a saviour or scapegoat?
Bilal Saab: How the US can bypass Hezbollah and help the people
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
