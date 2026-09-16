Abu Dhabi's sovereign investor L’imad to boost its AD Ports stake to 98.5%

Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investment vehicle L’imad is set to increase its stake in AD Ports Group to 98.5 per cent after meeting all conditions to acquire the global ports operator.

L’imad, through its wholly owned subsidiary ADQ, already owns 75.42 per cent of AD Ports and launched a voluntary tender offer on August 18 to acquire the remaining issued and paid-up share capital.

It offered Dh6.25 ($1.70) for each share it does not already own.

At close of business on September 15, “ADQ has received acceptances representing in excess of 23.08 per cent” of share capital of AD Ports, it said in a bourse filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where AD Ports Group shares are traded.

L'imad will boost its shareholding in AD Ports on settlement of the offer, no later than October 9, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The payment to AD Ports shareholders and the process of registration of company's shares in the name of ADQ will also be completed by October 9.

“All conditions of the offer have been satisfied, save for the customary notifications required to be submitted to the Capital Market Authority and the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange [ADX],” it said.

AD Ports, which runs about 40 terminals in the UAE and has a presence in nearly 50 markets globally, is part of L’imad’s ports & logistics platform, which also features major assets such as Etihad Rail and Aramex.

The latest deal comes as L’imad, set up last year, continues to expand its investment portfolio within the UAE and abroad.

Last month, L’imad completed its acquisition of the remaining shares in Abu Dhabi National Energy Company, known as Taqa, through its subsidiary Abu Dhabi Power Corporation, taking its stake from 98.12 per cent to 100 per cent. Taqa is now awaiting regulatory approval to delist from the ADX.

L’imad also owns a major stake in Abu Dhabi real estate developer Modon Holding.

On Tuesday, L'imad said it was teaming up with Azerbaijan Investment Holding to pursue joint investments in the country and the wider Central Asia region.

The partners are exploring investments in sectors including industry, critical minerals and related supply chains, urban and transport infrastructure, energy and digital connectivity, a L'imad statement read.