Sheikh Khaled approves L'imad's operational framework for strategic investments

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has approved the investment and operational framework of L'imad Holding, as the emirate's newest wealth fund aims to strengthen its diversification strategy.

The portfolio plan spans energy and utilities, urban development solutions, ports and logistics, aviation and the industrial sector, alongside alternative investments to further diversify L'imad's assets, Abu Dhabi Media Office said on Saturday.

The strategy aims to diversify L'imad's income channels and boost its investment returns over the medium and long term, it added.

Sheikh Khaled also reviewed L'imad's strategic vision and investment plans, as well as its performance this year. He commended the positive results and strong indicators, which show the value of Abu Dhabi supporting strategic investments in high-potential future sectors.

L'imad's board of directors also discussed recently concluded partnerships and agreements at local, regional and international levels, focused on prospective co-operation in infrastructure, transport, energy and advanced technology.

Jassem Al Zaabi, managing director and group chief executive of L'imad, said the company's strong start to 2026 reflected the strength of its approach and "genuine conviction" in the industries it invests in, as well as the quality of its management teams.

"L'imad is committed to supporting Abu Dhabi’s economic foundations by scaling our critical industries, nurturing national champions and delivering returns that last across generations," he said. "A key strength of our approach is our operationally active shareholder model, which enables us to drive superior performance across our portfolio companies, through hands-on management and deep-sector expertise."

Abu Dhabi has been focused on diversifying its economy away from oil and has taken measures to attract international investors, boost its competitiveness and make conducting business easier. Part of that strategy is streamlining and consolidating assets in various key sectors to optimise operations amid steps to support the future economy.

Abu Dhabi announced this year that it would consolidate the assets of sovereign wealth fund ADQ into L'imad to create a “sovereign investment powerhouse with a diversified asset base”.

L’imad joined the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Mubadala and ADQ, one of the largest holding companies in the Middle East, as some of the investment powerhouses in the UAE capital. Last month, L'imad acquired 2PointZero’s full stake in power and water utility Taqa.