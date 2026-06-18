Sheikh Khaled opens Dh738 million Al Samha Housing Project in Abu Dhabi

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, on Thursday opened a Dh738 million residential development in support of a long-term drive to raise the living standards of Emiratis in the capital.

The Al Samha Housing Project features 242 villas, 33 public parks and green spaces and a mosque able to serve 644 worshippers, set across 50 hectares. The sprawling neighbourhood also includes two commercial complexes with 38 retail outlets and a 3km cycling track.

Sheikh Khaled, who is also Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, said the scheme and other similar developments in the emirate reflected the UAE leadership's commitment to creating fully integrated communities for its citizens to promote family stability and modern living.

The large-scale development was delivered by Abu Dhabi Housing Authority (ADHA) in partnership with Abu Dhabi Projects and Infrastructure Centre (Adpic).

“The Al Samha Housing Project reflects our steadfast commitment to creating modern, fully integrated communities that provide residents with world-class housing options,” said Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport and Chairman of ADHA.

“Furthermore, it aligns with the wise leadership’s vision to ensure that every citizen has access to suitable housing that promotes family stability and enhances overall well-being.

Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director General of ADHA, hailed the project as a “key milestone” in its efforts to build residential communities that keep pace with the needs of citizens.

“We have meticulously designed it considering Emirati families’ requirements with regard to space, layout and community facilities,” he said.

Sheikh Khaled toured the new neighbourhood alongside Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Court; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council and Chairman of the Office of the Crown Prince; Hamad Hareb Al Muhairi, Director-General of ADHA; and Maysarah Mahmoud Eid, Director-General of Adpic.

Al Samha Housing Project was constructed as part of the Emirati Neighbourhood Initiative, established by ADHA to provide modern homes in integrated communities for UAE citizens.