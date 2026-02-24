UAE's e& posts 33% jump in 2025 profit as business verticals grow

UAE telecoms and technology company e&, formerly known as the Etisalat Group, reported a more than 33 per cent jump in its 2025 net profit driven by growth across its business verticals and a surge in subscribers.

Net profit attributable to owners of the company in the 12 months to the end of December rose to Dh14.4 billion ($3.92 billion), up from Dh10.8 billion in the same period last year, the company said on Tuesday in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue climbed by about 23 per cent annually to Dh72.9 billion, and the company’s subscriber base surpassed 16.3 million during the year, representing an increase of 8.4 per cent compared to the previous year, it said. The group’s total subscriber base grew to 244.7 million, marking a 31.3 per cent growth compared to 2024.

Consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) rose by 21.1 per cent year on year to reach Dh32 billion, the company said.

Jassem Alzaabi, chairman of e&, said the company’s “record 2025 results reflect the continued success of our strategy to evolve into a global technology group anchored by strong business pillars and disciplined execution”.

The company, which is based in Abu Dhabi, was founded in 1976 and is the UAE's oldest telecoms business. Its board of directors has approved a cash dividend of 47 fils per share for the second half of 2025, bringing the total annual dividend to 90 fils per share, according to the statement.

The board also announced that the total annual dividend will increase in 2026 to reach 95 fils per share.

Leadership change

E& also announced that its group chief executive, Hatem Dowidar, is to step down after six years in the role, effective March 31, 2026. He will be replaced by Masood Sharif Mahmood, who has been serving as the company’s chief executive since 2021, as successor to assume the roles of group chief executive, e& and chief executive UAE, effective April 1.