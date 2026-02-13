IHC to launch Judan Financial with $237bn in assets under management

Abu Dhabi's International Holding Company said on Friday that it plans to launch an international financial services holding company that will oversee more than Dh870 billion ($237 billion) in assets under management.

The new company, called Judan Financial Holding, will be an AI-enabled platform dedicated to IHC's expanding financial portfolio, the company said in a statement.

It will consolidate financial services assets of IHC, Alpha Dhabi, 2PointZero Group and Sirius International Holding across banking, insurance, asset management, NBFIs (non-bank financial institutions) and FinTech, subject to regulatory approvals where required.

Judan Financial is expected to oversee more than 20 operating assets across more than 13 countries, IHC said, subject to regulatory approvals. Those include Chimera Investment, Lunate Capital and International Securities.

It will have a valuation of roughly Dh100 billion and is expected to “substantially scale and deepen over the next five years”.

The new entity will raise third-party and institutional capital, creating a new entry point for investors to participate in its growth. A first cohort of investors has already been secured, IHC said.

It added that Judan Financial will remain a private company, allowing it flexibility to pursue its long-term strategic initiatives.

IHC, chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, intends to expand its portfolio of assets in the US, India and fast-growing economies in Central Asia. The Abu Dhabi company has been on an acquisition spree and aims to double its asset base to Dh800 billion ($218 billion) by 2030.

The company is seen as a key part of the UAE's diversification efforts. Companies under its umbrella include Abu Dhabi's largest listed developer Aldar Properties, Modon Properties, Adnec Group, Presight, Al Seer Marine and NMDC Group.

Judan Financial will be chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon and led by Mohamed Alsuwaidi, Minister of Investment.

“Judan Financial has been established to create a globally relevant financial services institution, built on strong governance, long-term capital and differentiated platforms,” Sheikh Tahnoon said in a statement.

IHC chief executive Syed Basar Shueb said the new company's establishment is a milestone in IHC's strategy to build scaled and sector-focused platforms across the key verticals.

“By consolidating financial services assets from IHC, Alpha Dhabi and 2PointZero Group into a single dedicated structure, we are creating the foundations of a global financial services powerhouse, supported by strong governance, capital strength and the strategic flexibility to drive sustainable long-term value for shareholders and institutional partners,” he said.