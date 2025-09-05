Oil pipelines at the Gazprom Slavyanskaya compressor station, in Russia. The Ukraine war has affected oil prices. Bloomberg
Oil pipelines at the Gazprom Slavyanskaya compressor station, in Russia. The Ukraine war has affected oil prices. Bloomberg
Oil pipelines at the Gazprom Slavyanskaya compressor station, in Russia. The Ukraine war has affected oil prices. Bloomberg
Oil pipelines at the Gazprom Slavyanskaya compressor station, in Russia. The Ukraine war has affected oil prices. Bloomberg

Business

Markets

Oil prices heading for weekly drop with Opec+ set for further output increase

Group to meet on Sunday, having agreed to raise production by 547,000 barrels per day for September

Alvin R Cabral
Alvin R Cabral

September 05, 2025

  • English
  • Arabic

Oil prices were on track for a weekly decline over concerns of a supply glut stemming from higher US crude inventories and another output increase from Opec+.

Brent, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, was down 0.27 per cent to $66.81 a barrel at 12.44pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, declined 0.36 per cent to $63.25 per barrel.

From last Friday's close, both benchmarks are on track to drop more than 1 per cent, which would snap a two-week rising run. In the year so far, Brent is down 10.5 per cent, while WTI has shed nearly 11 per cent.

Oil prices were up at the start of the week amid fears that continued hostilities between Russia and Ukraine could disrupt supplies and as certain shipping companies linked to Iran faced US sanctions.

But the underlying theme this week was investor anticipation of the Opec+ meeting on Sunday, when the group is once again expected to increase output to regain market share.

The group agreed to increase oil production by 547,000 barrels per day this month, following a 548,000 bpd rise in August and 411,000 bpd in May, June and July. Last week, US government data showed America's crude inventories grew by 2.4 million barrels, bucking analyst expectations of a decline.

"Part of the reason [for oil's decline] is weaker US macro data, as well as some market chatter of a supply increase by Opec+," Giovanni Staunovo, a strategist at Swiss bank UBS, told The National. "We will see on Sunday what the eight countries decide, but the supply increase has lagged the quota increases so far, something to stay so in case the group opts to further unwind their cuts."

Lower oil prices have also hit US companies hard. On Wednesday, ConocoPhillips said it was planning to reduce its workforce by 20 to 25 per cent, becoming the latest major oil producer to announce large layoffs.

US shale companies have said they need oil prices to be at $65 per barrel on average to drill profitably, according to a quarterly survey from the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, published in March. US President Donald Trump's administration has repeatedly said it wants oil to be at $50 per barrel.

Prospects of another supply increase at Sunday’s meeting are also encouraging bears to sell into tentative bullish momentum, said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank.

"Geopolitical risks, however, remain elevated, with mounting fears of further Russian attacks on Ukraine. That keeps downside potential in oil limited, likely into the $60 to $62 range," she added.

Last month, the broader Opec group increased its global oil demand forecast for 2026 slightly, expecting a tighter market amid economic momentum that is expected to continue next year.

Demand for crude is expected to grow by 100,000 bpd to 1.4 million bpd, with a slower expansion in supplies from Opec's rivals.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency has raised its forecast for oil supply growth this year after a decision by Opec+ to increase production and lowered its demand forecast due to lacklustre demand across the major economies.

The IEA expects world oil supply to be 2.5 million bpd this year before slowing to 1.9 million bpd in 2026. World oil demand will rise by 680,000 bpd this year, down from the 700,000 bpd previously forecast, the Paris-based agency said.

Zurich-based Julius Baer, meanwhile, expects the oil market to head towards a supply surplus later in 2025, with both the western summer driving season and the Middle Eastern summer power burn ending.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE

When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11
What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.
TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

The BIO

Favourite piece of music: Verdi’s Requiem. It’s awe-inspiring.

Biggest inspiration: My father, as I grew up in a house where music was constantly played on a wind-up gramophone. I had amazing music teachers in primary and secondary school who inspired me to take my music further. They encouraged me to take up music as a profession and I follow in their footsteps, encouraging others to do the same.

Favourite book: Ian McEwan’s Atonement – the ending alone knocked me for six.

Favourite holiday destination: Italy - music and opera is so much part of the life there. I love it.

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. 

Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Comment on Coronavirus
RESULTS - ELITE MEN

1. Henri Schoeman (RSA) 57:03
2. Mario Mola (ESP) 57:09
3. Vincent Luis (FRA) 57:25
4. Leo Bergere (FRA)57:34
5. Jacob Birtwhistle (AUS) 57:40    
6. Joao Silva (POR) 57:45   
7. Jonathan Brownlee (GBR) 57:56
8. Adrien Briffod (SUI) 57:57           
9. Gustav Iden (NOR) 57:58            
10. Richard Murray (RSA) 57:59       

More coverage from the Future Forum
On Women's Day
On Women's Day
More from Rashmee Roshan Lall

500 People from Gaza enter France

115 Special programme for artists

25   Evacuation of injured and sick

Interview
more from Janine di Giovanni
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
The specs
Engine: 4.0-litre flat-six
Power: 510hp at 9,000rpm
Torque: 450Nm at 6,100rpm
Transmission: 7-speed PDK auto or 6-speed manual
Fuel economy, combined: 13.8L/100km
On sale: Available to order now
Price: From Dh801,800
War 2

Director: Ayan Mukerji

Stars: Hrithik Roshan, NTR, Kiara Advani, Ashutosh Rana

Rating: 2/5

More from Neighbourhood Watch
On Women's Day
Ferrari 12Cilindri specs

Engine: naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12

Power: 819hp

Torque: 678Nm at 7,250rpm

Price: From Dh1,700,000

Available: Now

Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Tomorrow 2021
The years Ramadan fell in May

1987

1954

1921

1888

The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylinder turbo

Power: 240hp at 5,500rpm

Torque: 390Nm at 3,000rpm

Transmission: eight-speed auto

Price: from Dh122,745

On sale: now

UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
On Women's Day
Tomorrow 2021
While you're here
More from Firas Maksad
Labour dispute

The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.


- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law 

Red flags
  • Promises of high, fixed or 'guaranteed' returns.
  • Unregulated structured products or complex investments often used to bypass traditional safeguards.
  • Lack of clear information, vague language, no access to audited financials.
  • Overseas companies targeting investors in other jurisdictions - this can make legal recovery difficult.
  • Hard-selling tactics - creating urgency, offering 'exclusive' deals.

Courtesy: Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

Stuck in a job without a pay rise? Here's what to do

Chris Greaves, the managing director of Hays Gulf Region, says those without a pay rise for an extended period must start asking questions – both of themselves and their employer.

“First, are they happy with that or do they want more?” he says. “Job-seeking is a time-consuming, frustrating and long-winded affair so are they prepared to put themselves through that rigmarole? Before they consider that, they must ask their employer what is happening.”

Most employees bring up pay rise queries at their annual performance appraisal and find out what the company has in store for them from a career perspective.

Those with no formal appraisal system, Mr Greaves says, should ask HR or their line manager for an assessment.

“You want to find out how they value your contribution and where your job could go,” he says. “You’ve got to be brave enough to ask some questions and if you don’t like the answers then you have to develop a strategy or change jobs if you are prepared to go through the job-seeking process.”

For those that do reach the salary negotiation with their current employer, Mr Greaves says there is no point in asking for less than 5 per cent.

“However, this can only really have any chance of success if you can identify where you add value to the business (preferably you can put a monetary value on it), or you can point to a sustained contribution above the call of duty or to other achievements you think your employer will value.”

 

The%20specs%3A%202024%20Mercedes%20E200
%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E2.0-litre%20four-cyl%20turbo%20%2B%20mild%20hybrid%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E204hp%20at%205%2C800rpm%20%2B23hp%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E320Nm%20at%201%2C800rpm%20%2B205Nm%20hybrid%20boost%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETransmission%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E9-speed%20auto%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFuel%20consumption%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E7.3L%2F100km%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENovember%2FDecember%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh205%2C000%20(estimate)%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
UAE currency
On Women's Day
UAE rugby in numbers

5 - Year sponsorship deal between Hesco and Jebel Ali Dragons

700 - Dubai Hurricanes had more than 700 playing members last season between their mini and youth, men's and women's teams

Dh600,000 - Dubai Exiles' budget for pitch and court hire next season, for their rugby, netball and cricket teams

Dh1.8m - Dubai Hurricanes' overall budget for next season

Dh2.8m - Dubai Exiles’ overall budget for next season

The Voice of Hind Rajab

Starring: Saja Kilani, Clara Khoury, Motaz Malhees

Director: Kaouther Ben Hania

Rating: 4/5

While you're here
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
While you're here
UAE currency: the story behind the money in your pockets
Plastic tipping point
Zayed Sustainability Prize
HIJRA

Starring: Lamar Faden, Khairiah Nathmy, Nawaf Al-Dhufairy

Director: Shahad Ameen

Rating: 3/5

UAE central contracts

Full time contracts

Rohan Mustafa, Ahmed Raza, Mohammed Usman, Chirag Suri, Mohammed Boota, Sultan Ahmed, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Waheed Ahmed, Zawar Farid

Part time contracts

Aryan Lakra, Ansh Tandon, Karthik Meiyappan, Rahul Bhatia, Alishan Sharafu, CP Rizwaan, Basil Hameed, Matiullah, Fahad Nawaz, Sanchit Sharma

Key findings of Jenkins report
  • Founder of the Muslim Brotherhood, Hassan al Banna, "accepted the political utility of violence"
  • Views of key Muslim Brotherhood ideologue, Sayyid Qutb, have “consistently been understood” as permitting “the use of extreme violence in the pursuit of the perfect Islamic society” and “never been institutionally disowned” by the movement.
  • Muslim Brotherhood at all levels has repeatedly defended Hamas attacks against Israel, including the use of suicide bombers and the killing of civilians.
  • Laying out the report in the House of Commons, David Cameron told MPs: "The main findings of the review support the conclusion that membership of, association with, or influence by the Muslim Brotherhood should be considered as a possible indicator of extremism."
Results:

CSIL 2-star 145cm One Round with Jump-Off

1.           Alice Debany Clero (USA) on Amareusa S 38.83 seconds

2.           Anikka Sande (NOR) For Cash 2 39.09

3.           Georgia Tame (GBR) Cash Up 39.42

4.           Nadia Taryam (UAE) Askaria 3 39.63

5.           Miriam Schneider (GER) Fidelius G 47.74

RESULT

Norway 1 Spain 1
Norway: King (90 4')
Spain: Niguez (47')

Mohammed bin Zayed Majlis
While you're here
You might also like
While you're here
Tomorrow 2021
You might also like
The burning issue

The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.

Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins

Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative 

Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The specs

Engine: 4.0-litre V8 twin-turbocharged and three electric motors

Power: Combined output 920hp

Torque: 730Nm at 4,000-7,000rpm

Transmission: 8-speed dual-clutch automatic

Fuel consumption: 11.2L/100km

On sale: Now, deliveries expected later in 2025

Price: expected to start at Dh1,432,000

Specs

Engine: Dual-motor all-wheel-drive electric

Range: Up to 610km

Power: 905hp

Torque: 985Nm

Price: From Dh439,000

Available: Now

School uniforms report
While you're here
Results
%3Cp%3EStage%204%3A%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Juan%20Sebastian%20Molano%20(COL)%20Team%20UAE%20Emirates%20%E2%80%93%203hrs%2050min%2001sec%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Olav%20Kooij%20(NED)%20Jumbo-Visma%20%E2%80%93%20ST%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Sam%20Welsford%20(AUS)%20Team%20DSM)%20%E2%80%93%20ST%0D%3Cbr%3EGeneral%20Classification%3A%0D%3Cbr%3E1.%20Remco%20Evenepoel%20(BEL)%20Soudal%20Quick-Step%0D%3Cbr%3E2.%20Lucas%20Plapp%20(AUS)%20Ineos%20Grenaders%20%E2%80%93%207%E2%80%B3%0D%3Cbr%3E3.%20Pello%20Bilbao%20(ESP)%20Bahrain%20Victorious%20%E2%80%93%2011%E2%80%B3%3C%2Fp%3E%0A
KILLING OF QASSEM SULEIMANI
While you're here
Killing of Qassem Suleimani
Global Fungi Facts

• Scientists estimate there could be as many as 3 million fungal species globally
• Only about 160,000 have been officially described leaving around 90% undiscovered
• Fungi account for roughly 90% of Earth's unknown biodiversity
• Forest fungi help tackle climate change, absorbing up to 36% of global fossil fuel emissions annually and storing around 5 billion tonnes of carbon in the planet's topsoil

Transgender report
Updated: September 05, 2025, 10:01 AM`
MarketsOilEnergyEconomy