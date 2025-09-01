Lunate launches region’s first thematic ETF focused on quantum computing

Abu Dhabi-based investment manager Lunate has launched what it claims is the region’s first thematic exchange-traded fund, providing investors with exposure to companies developing quantum computing technology.

Thematic ETFs focus on particular industries or themes such as technology, sustainability, or developing markets, according to Investopedia.

Lunate's new fund, the Boreas Solactive Quantum Computing UCITS ETF, is scheduled to list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange on September 22 under the ticker symbol QUANTM, the company said on Monday.

The ETF will track the Solactive Developed Quantum Computing Index and hold 25 companies, including pure-play names IonQ and Rigetti, as well as large technology groups active in quantum research such as Microsoft, Nvidia and IBM, the company added.

“We are pleased to launch the Boreas thematic ETF, a regional first that expands our offerings for retail and institutional investors,” said Sherif Salem, partner and head of public markets at Lunate.

“Together, Lunate’s 19 ETFs – spanning both traditional and thematic strategies – enable investors to construct comprehensive, diversified portfolios."

Lunate, which has interests in private equity, venture capital, private credit, real assets, public equities and public credit markets, has formed several funds and investment partnerships in recent months to expand its asset base and suite of investment products.

Last week, the company announced plans to set up a $2 billion joint investment platform with Brevan Howard at the Abu Dhabi Global Market, focused on macro and digital assets.

In May, Lunate teamed up with New York Stock Exchange-listed Brookfield Asset Management to set up a $1 billion joint venture to invest in the real estate sector across the Middle East, in which the property market is currently booming.

It also launched a fund in February that allows private companies nationwide to offer their employees investment returns on end-of-service benefits for the first time in the UAE.

The latest ETF is the first product in Lunate’s new Boreas range of thematic and speciality funds, which the firm said enables investors to tap into the structural megatrends driving growth.

The Boreas range "combines active thematic research with a transparent index-based approach", aiming to identify companies with the greatest exposure to a given theme, it said.

Thematic ETFs have been growing. By early 2025, a total of 473 were listed in the US and 748 in Europe, with the global count climbing, said a report by Trackinsight, a platform for ETF investors.

US thematic ETF assets jumped to $278 billion, supported by the launch of spot Bitcoin ETFs, which alone account for $120 billion. In Europe, assets grew to $140 billion, driven by performance in tech-heavy strategies such as artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, it found.

Globally, the global thematic fund market has almost doubled over the past five years to reach $562 billion, a 2024 report by financial services firm Morningstar found.

Lunate Capital will act as investment manager for the latest ETF.

“This single vehicle provides our investors with valuable exposure to global companies in quantum computing, including Alphabet, Amazon, Microsoft, and Nvidia," said ADX group chief executive Abdulla Alnuaimi.

Investors can subscribe from September 10 to 16 through six authorised participants, as well as via the ADX eIPO portal.

