Saudi chemical maker Sabic reports third straight quarterly loss

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, the Middle East's biggest petrochemicals company, reported a third consecutive quarterly loss on Sunday, after deciding to shut a cracker production plant in the UK as part of a restructuring drive.

Sabic posted a net loss for the three months to the end of June of 4.07 billion riyals ($1.09 billion), compared with a net profit of 2.18 billion riyals during the same period last year, it said in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange, where its shares are traded.

The results missed analysts’ expectations of a profit of 504 million riyals, Reuters reported.

Sabic, which is 70 per cent owned by oil major Saudi Aramco, has posted three consecutive losses in quarterly profits as the chemicals industry grapples with weak demand that has affected sales.

The company attributed the latest loss mainly to a 3.78-billion-riyal impairment related to the closure of its cracker plant in Teesside, the UK.

“This action is in line with the company's review of its business portfolio with the aim of reducing costs and improving profitability,” Sabic said.

It also cited impairment charges for its investment in Swiss speciality chemicals maker Clariant due to its share price decline.

Revenue during the latest quarter, however, rose 3 per cent from the previous three-month period, to 35.6 billion riyals due to “increased sales volumes offset by a decrease in average product selling prices”, the company said.

As a result of excess production capacity, operating rates remain below the historical global average, leading to margin pressure due to oversupply Abdulrahman Al Fageeh ,

Sabic chief executive

“As a result of excess production capacity, operating rates remain below the historical global average, leading to margin pressure due to oversupply,” said Abdulrahman Al Fageeh, chief executive of Sabic.

“The cost optimisation initiatives we launched in the first quarter … aim to deliver, by 2030, a recurring annual Ebitda impact of $3 billion.”

The company plans to spend between $3 billion and $3.5 billion this year.

The global economy is facing headwinds as US President Donald Trump's push to impose heavy tariffs on trading partners stokes fears. The disruption in global commerce will severely dent economic growth.

In another filing on Sunday, Sabic proposed a dividend of 1.5 riyals per share for the first half of the year. Shares declined 2 per cent to 53.55 riyals each.

Market sentiment remained uncertain during the second quarter of 2025, weighed down by global economic uncertainty and geopolitical tension, Sabic said.

The manufacturing purchasing managers’ index averaged slightly below 50, signalling persistent softness in demand, the company added.

Sabic is playing a key role in Saudi Arabia's plan to reduce its reliance on oil exports.

The company said projects such the Petrokemya MTBE plant in Saudi Arabia and Sabic Fujian complex in China were progressing according to plan.

Last year, Sabic announced investments worth $6.4 billion in the Sabic Fujian petrochemical complex as part of its expansion plans in the world's second-largest economy.

What the law says Micro-retirement is not a recognised concept or employment status under Federal Decree Law No. 33 of 2021 on the Regulation of Labour Relations (as amended) (UAE Labour Law). As such, it reflects a voluntary work-life balance practice, rather than a recognised legal employment category, according to Dilini Loku, senior associate for law firm Gateley Middle East. “Some companies may offer formal sabbatical policies or career break programmes; however, beyond such arrangements, there is no automatic right or statutory entitlement to extended breaks,” she explains. “Any leave taken beyond statutory entitlements, such as annual leave, is typically regarded as unpaid leave in accordance with Article 33 of the UAE Labour Law. While employees may legally take unpaid leave, such requests are subject to the employer’s discretion and require approval.” If an employee resigns to pursue micro-retirement, the employment contract is terminated, and the employer is under no legal obligation to rehire the employee in the future unless specific contractual agreements are in place (such as return-to-work arrangements), which are generally uncommon, Ms Loku adds.

Dubai Bling season three Cast: Loujain Adada, Zeina Khoury, Farhana Bodi, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Mona Kattan, and couples Safa & Fahad Siddiqui and DJ Bliss & Danya Mohammed Rating: 1/5

Leaderboard 63 - Mike Lorenzo-Vera (FRA) 64 - Rory McIlroy (NIR) 66 - Jon Rahm (ESP) 67 - Tom Lewis (ENG), Tommy Fleetwood (ENG) 68 - Rafael Cabrera-Bello (ESP), Marcus Kinhult (SWE) 69 - Justin Rose (ENG), Thomas Detry (BEL), Francesco Molinari (ITA), Danny Willett (ENG), Li Haotong (CHN), Matthias Schwab (AUT)

The biog Favourite Emirati dish: Fish machboos Favourite spice: Cumin Family: mother, three sisters, three brothers and a two-year-old daughter

Heather, the Totality

Matthew Weiner,

Canongate

The specs: 2018 Mazda CX-5 Price, base / as tested: Dh89,000 / Dh130,000

Engine: 2.5-litre four-cylinder

Power: 188hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 251Nm @ 4,000rpm

Transmission: Six-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 7.1L / 100km

The specS: 2018 Toyota Camry Price: base / as tested: Dh91,000 / Dh114,000 Engine: 3.5-litre V6 Gearbox: Eight-speed automatic Power: 298hp @ 6,600rpm Torque: 356Nm @ 4,700rpm Fuel economy, combined: 7.0L / 100km

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre turbo Power: 181hp Torque: 230Nm Transmission: 6-speed automatic Starting price: Dh79,000 On sale: Now

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sav%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202021%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounder%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Purvi%20Munot%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EIndustry%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20FinTech%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20%24750%2C000%20as%20of%20March%202023%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestors%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Angel%20investors%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 201hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 320Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 6-speed auto Fuel consumption: 8.7L/100km Price: Dh133,900 On sale: now

Naga %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMeshal%20Al%20Jaser%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EAdwa%20Bader%2C%20Yazeed%20Almajyul%2C%20Khalid%20Bin%20Shaddad%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E4%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

All%20The%20Light%20We%20Cannot%20See%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreator%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ESteven%20Knight%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%C2%A0%3C%2Fstrong%3EMark%20Ruffalo%2C%20Hugh%20Laurie%2C%20Aria%20Mia%20Loberti%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E1%2F5%C2%A0%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

And%20Just%20Like%20That... %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Various%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Sarah%20Jessica%20Parker%2C%20Cynthia%20Nixon%2C%20Kristin%20Davis%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Director: Laxman Utekar Cast: Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Diana Penty, Vineet Kumar Singh, Rashmika Mandanna Rating: 1/5

%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Nag%20Ashwin%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPrabhas%2C%20Saswata%20Chatterjee%2C%20Deepika%20Padukone%2C%20Amitabh%20Bachchan%2C%20Shobhana%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%E2%98%85%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

GAC GS8 Specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 248hp at 5,200rpm Torque: 400Nm at 1,750-4,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 9.1L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh149,900

AIR %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBen%20Affleck%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStars%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EMatt%20Damon%2C%20Jason%20Bateman%2C%20Ben%20Affleck%2C%20Viola%20Davis%3Cbr%3E%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

The specs Engine: 4.0-litre V8 Power: 503hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 685Nm at 2,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Price: from Dh850,000 On sale: now

3%20Body%20Problem %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECreators%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20David%20Benioff%2C%20D%20B%20Weiss%2C%20Alexander%20Woo%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBenedict%20Wong%2C%20Jess%20Hong%2C%20Jovan%20Adepo%2C%20Eiza%20Gonzalez%2C%20John%20Bradley%2C%20Alex%20Sharp%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Name: Peter Dicce Title: Assistant dean of students and director of athletics Favourite sport: soccer Favourite team: Bayern Munich Favourite player: Franz Beckenbauer Favourite activity in Abu Dhabi: scuba diving in the Northern Emirates

Global state-owned investor ranking by size 1. United States 2. China 3. UAE 4. Japan 5 Norway 6. Canada 7. Singapore 8. Australia 9. Saudi Arabia 10. South Korea

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.