Sabic swings to third-quarter loss on lower revenue

Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic), the Middle East's biggest petrochemicals company, swung to a loss in the third quarter on lower revenue caused by weak demand for global petrochemical products, as well as non-cash losses from a new deal with the Public Investment Fund.

The company reported a net loss of 2.88 billion Saudi riyals ($768 million) in the three months to the end of September, compared with a net profit of 1.84 billion riyals during the same period last year, it said on Thursday in a filing to the Tadawul stock exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the period fell by nearly 17 per cent, year on year, to about 36 billion riyals.

The company said it incurred non-cash losses amounting to 2.93 billion riyals during the quarter as a result of the PIF's acquisition of Sabic’s entire stake in the Saudi Iron and Steel Company, better know as Hadeed.

“Despite the global weak demand for chemicals, Sabic managed to increase sales volume by 7 per cent with improvement in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation margin for this quarter,” its chief executive Abdulrahman Al-Fageeh said.

He also said the Hadeed transaction was a strategic one and would “help Sabic to realise its strategic goals to become the preferred world leader in chemicals”.

