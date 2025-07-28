Investcorp Capital appoints industry veteran Sana Khater as chief executive

Investcorp Capital, an Abu Dhabi-listed asset manager, has appointed industry veteran Sana Khater as chief executive as the company embarks on the next phase of its growth.

Ms Khater will take charge of Investcorp Capital, a unit of Mubadala Investment Company-backed Investcorp, on September 1, succeeding Mohamed Aamer, who has served as interim chief executive since March, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Mr Aamer will continue to lead Investcorp Capital until Ms Khater joins and will resign thereafter, the bourse statement said.

Ms Khater brings more than 35 years of experience and has served in leadership roles at listed and private companies, including Abu Dhabi's Aldar, investment management company Waha Capital, alternative investment firm NBK Capital, as well as the National Bank of Kuwait.

At Aldar, the top-listed developer in Abu Dhabi, Ms Khater worked as an executive director from 2021 to 2023 and as chief financial officer at Waha Capital from 2010 to 2020.

She is currently chief financial officer and senior adviser at a family office in Abu Dhabi, Investcorp Capital said.

“Her exceptional leadership experience and deep expertise in financial services positions her well to steer Investcorp Capital through its next chapter,” said Mohammed Alardhi, chairman of Investcorp Capital.

Investcorp Capital began trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange in 2023 after an initial public offering that raised $451 million. Photo: Investcorp

The parent Investcorp is an independent manager of alternative investments, with $59.7 billion in assets under management.

The firm invests capital into funds managed or controlled by its clients, or directly into alternative investments, including private corporations, property assets and collateralised loan obligations.

It has interests in private equity, real estate and credit management, and holds general partner positions in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Last year, Investcorp Capital agreed to invest in the $4.2 billion redevelopment of New York’s JFK International Airport’s Terminal 6 through its newly formed partnership with Corsair Capital – Investcorp Corsair Infrastructure Partners.

In 2023, Investcorp bought a controlling stake in China's Shandong Jianuo Electronics (Jianuo), which provides specialised premium components used in high-end applications such as electric vehicle power management, battery charging infrastructure, solar and wind power generation and 5G base station infrastructure.

Ms Khater said Investcorp Capital is at a “pivotal time in its growth journey” and with its differentiated investment platform and offering, it is "well-positioned to create value through its exposure to the global alternatives space backed by over 42 years of Investcorp’s track record".

