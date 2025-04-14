ADGM said no client assets or money were lost as a result of the misconduct of Hayvn Group and, its related entities. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
Virtual assets platform Hayvn and related entities fined $12.45m by Abu Dhabi's ADGM authorities

Group founder Christopher Flinos is banned from conducting business in financial free zone after 'serious breaches'

Alvin R Cabral
April 14, 2025