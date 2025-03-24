Warner Bros invests in Dubai's OSN in Middle East streaming drive

Warner Bros Discovery announced a minority investment in Dubai's OSN Streaming driving its presence in the Middle East.

The deal will “reinforce its commitment to the region's fast-growing landscape” the US global media and entertainment conglomerate said on Monday. Warner Bros will pay $57 million for a third of OSN Streaming, known to viewers as OSN Plus, according to Joe Kawkabani, chief executive of parent company OSN Group, in a Bloomberg interview.

The deal will be conducted in stages and is subject to conditions that include regulatory approvals.

“OSN has been a great partner and custodian of our content, making this a natural step for WBD,” said Jamie Cooke, executive vice president and managing director for Central Europe, Turkey, and the Middle East at Warner Bros.

“Through this deal, we’re delighted to announce that both OSN and Warner Bros Discovery will invest in high-quality, locally produced content, ensuring a richer and more diverse offering for viewers,” he added.

Mr Kawkabani said OSN will be able to expand its investment in local content and “broaden its reach beyoned MENA to global audience” on back of the deal.

The partnership between the two companies extends years before today's announcement. In May of last year, OSN signed a deal with Warner Bros that guaranteed it exclusive regional rights to all new content from Max Originals and first premiere rights to Warner Bros Pictures. This opened the path for major films such as Barbie and Dune: Part Two to be on OSN platforms.

OSN Streaming merged with regional home-grown brand, the Nasdaq-listed Anghami in late 2023, where OSN Group paid $50 million. The deal was set to bring in $100 million, 120 million registered users, and also 2.5 million paying customers.

Before that, the Dubai-based streamer signed a multiyear licensing agreement with HBO, owned by Warner Bros., to stream content from the American pay TV network in 2022. This is in addition to exclusive film catalogue rights last year.

OSN Group currently operates in 22 countries offering local TV series and films delivering content over multiple platforms including OSN+ and Anghami. Warner Bros is available in more than 220 countries and includes products such as CNN, Discovery Channel and TNT Sports.

