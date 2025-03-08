Traders on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. President Donald Trump's on-again, off-again approach to tariffs have upset US stock markets. AFP
Wall Street rallies on Fed standing its ground on interest rates amid Trump tariff turmoil

The on-again, off-again approach towards tariffs had earlier hit US markets hard in a week of volatile trading

Alvin R Cabral
March 08, 2025