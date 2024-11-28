Abu Dhabi investment company Mair Group to list on the ADX in December

Abu Dhabi's Mair Group, an investment company focused on food retail and commercial real estate, has announced plans to directly list on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange next month, adding to the growing list of <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/11/27/talabat-ipo-offer-size-raised-to-20-after-strong-demand/" target="_blank">UAE companies tapping local capital markets</a>. The group, which operates more than 100 stores under the Adcoop and Spar brands, will begin <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/markets/2024/11/18/uae-stock-markets-hit-1-trillion-for-the-first-time-boosted-by-ipos/" target="_blank">trading on the ADX</a> on December 9, it said in a statement on Thursday. A direct listing is a process in which a company does not go through an initial public offering. Instead, it typically makes existing stock owned by its investors or employees available for the public to buy, does not require underwriters or a lock-up period, and is usually more cost-effective than an IPO. “As we prepare to enter the financial markets with a direct listing on the ADX, we are ready to amplify our impact, strengthen our foundations, and invite stakeholders to join our journey,” Nehayan Al Ameri, managing director and chief executive of Mair Group, said. Mair Group posted revenue of Dh1.2 billion ($326.7 million) in the first half of this year and about Dh2 billion in 2023. Last year, it distributed Dh135 million in dividends, representing about 12.11 per cent of its share capital, to its more than 12,000 shareholders. <i>More to follow …</i>