A contested 2024 presidential could unsettle Wall Street, analysts say, as uncertainty looms with election day on Tuesday. Reuters
A contested 2024 presidential could unsettle Wall Street, analysts say, as uncertainty looms with election day on Tuesday. Reuters

Business

Markets

US markets brace for volatility as uncertainty looms over 2024 presidential election

Analysts say doubt over results could unsettle Wall Street

Kyle Fitzgerald
Kyle Fitzgerald
Washington

November 04, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week