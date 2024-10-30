A Meta store in Burlingame, California. Bloomberg
A Meta store in Burlingame, California. Bloomberg

Business

Markets

Meta forecasts revenue above estimates while cautioning about growing Reality Labs losses

Since 2020, Reality Labs unit has recorded an operating loss of more than $58bn

Alkesh Sharma
Alkesh Sharma

October 30, 2024

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Energy This Week