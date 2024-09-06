Oil heads for steep weekly decline despite Opec+'s move to extend production cuts

Oil prices were hanging on to gains on Friday, hovering near their lowest levels since last year and heading for a steep weekly loss amid concerns over weak demand, despite <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/09/05/opec-countries-to-extend-voluntary-cuts-for-two-more-months/" target="_blank">Opec+'s move to extend its voluntary output cuts</a>. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/energy/2024/08/24/oil-rises-over-2-after-powell-endorses-feds-rate-cuts/" target="_blank">Brent</a>, the benchmark for two thirds of the world's oil, edged up 0.52 per cent to $73.07 a barrel at 11.01am UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the gauge that tracks US crude, was up 0.55 per cent at $69.53 per barrel. Both benchmarks were oscillating between gains and losses early on Friday, with Brent down 6.2 per cent and WTI shedding 6 per cent for the week. On Thursday, Brent and WTI settled at their lowest close since June and December last year, respectively. Crude has been hit by concerns about weak demand from China, the world's second-biggest consumer of crude whose economy has been stagnating, and despite recent supply disruptions in Libya due to a political crisis. These have prompted Opec+'s discussions on delaying their production increase in a bid to stabilise the market, said<b> </b>Li Xing Gan, a financial markets strategist at Singapore-based financial services firm Exness. The Opec+ producers group extended voluntary oil output cuts of 2.2 million barrels per day until the end of November amid a drop in crude prices on concerns of slumping demand. Saudi Arabia, Russia, Iraq, the UAE, Kuwait, Kazakhstan, Algeria and Oman will pause the scheduled increases of 180,000 bpd in October and November, Opec said in a statement on Thursday. At the end of the two-month period, "these cuts will be gradually phased out on a monthly basis starting December 1st, 2024 ... with the flexibility to pause or reverse the adjustments as necessary", the statement said. "The overproducing countries also reconfirmed their commitment that the entire overproduced volume will be fully compensated for by September 2025," it added. Iraq and Kazakhstan have "overproduced since January 2024, but have strongly reaffirmed their commitment to the agreement", Opec said. Since Opec+'s ministerial meeting in August, Brent prices have dropped by about 5 per cent, with year-to-date losses of roughly the same amount. In addition, investors are also looking for more clues on the health of the US economy, which is also the biggest consumer of oil. The number of jobless persons in the world's biggest economy dropped last week, remaining low in a sign that the labour market is faring better than expected, the Labour Department reported on Thursday. <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/economy/2024/08/17/gold-tops-2500-for-the-first-time-as-global-stock-markets-extend-rebound-rally/" target="_blank">The Commerce Department reported last month</a> that consumer spending, which accounts for about two thirds of the country's economy, rose 1 per cent month-on-month in June, the biggest rise since January 2023. Both the jobs and retail data are further signs the US economy is performing well, despite high interest rates. These economic signals will play a role in the Federal Reserve's much-anticipated meeting this month, in which it is expected to finally cut interest rates after a years-long record run of hikes. Still, "the downside risks in oil prices persist, driven by weaker market risk appetite, as US and China data disappoints", Ms Li said. Additionally, a sharp drop in US crude and fuel inventories has influenced market sentiment. American stockpiles declined to their lowest level in a year, the US Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. The American Petroleum Institute, on the other hand, had reported a significant 7.4 million barrel decline in US crude stocks for the week ending August 30. "Crude oil jumped above the $70-per-barrel level on news that Opec will not relax restrictions for two more months, but couldn’t hold ground at this level and is heading into the much important US jobs figures below this psychological mark," Ipek Ozkardeskaya, a senior analyst at Swissquote Bank, wrote in a note on Friday. Last month, Morgan Stanley lowered its global oil demand growth forecast for this year to 1.1 million bpd, from 1.2 million bpd, citing weakness in the Chinese economy. The investment bank also reduced its Brent price forecast – it now expects prices to average $80 per barrel in the fourth quarter of 2024, down from its previous estimate of $85 per barrel.