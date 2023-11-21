Middle East broadcaster MBC receives approval for Saudi IPO

Regional broadcaster MBC Group has received approval from Saudi Arabia’s market regulator for an initial public offering amid the listing boom in the Gulf.

The Capital Market Authority has granted approval for MBC to sell 33.25 million shares in the float, amounting to 10 per cent of the company's share capital, it said in a filing to the Tadawul on Tuesday.

"The CMA’s approval on the application shall be valid for six months from the CMA Board resolution date," it said.

The approval shall be "deemed cancelled" if the offering and listing of the company's shares are not completed within this period.

The Saudi government owns 60 per cent of MBC.

More details to follow...