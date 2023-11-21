Middle East broadcaster MBC receives approval for Saudi IPO

The company will be permitted to sell 10 per cent of its capital in the planned listing on the Tadawul

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul has recorded a flurry of listings in recent years. Reuters

Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul has recorded a flurry of listings in recent years. Reuters

Aarti Nagraj author image
Aarti Nagraj
Nov 21, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Regional broadcaster MBC Group has received approval from Saudi Arabia’s market regulator for an initial public offering amid the listing boom in the Gulf.

The Capital Market Authority has granted approval for MBC to sell 33.25 million shares in the float, amounting to 10 per cent of the company's share capital, it said in a filing to the Tadawul on Tuesday.

"The CMA’s approval on the application shall be valid for six months from the CMA Board resolution date," it said.

The approval shall be "deemed cancelled" if the offering and listing of the company's shares are not completed within this period.

The Saudi government owns 60 per cent of MBC.

More details to follow...

Updated: November 21, 2023, 2:50 PM
Saudi ArabiaIPOs - Latest IPO listing news and watch calendar
Editor's picks
More from the national