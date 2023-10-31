Bahrain's GFH Financial Group may list Riyadh subsidiary on Tadawul, CEO says

Bahrain investment bank GFH Financial Group will either cross-list on Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul stock exchange or directly list its Riyadh-based subsidiary GFH Capital on the Middle East’s largest bourse, its chief executive has said.

“We have been working on this file for some time now in Saudi Arabia and we are considering two strategies,” Hisham Al Rayes said during the Fortune 500 Arabia online conference on Tuesday.

As part of the listing process, GFH Financial is working to meet International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) disclosure requirements, he said.

“Once we get the approval in Bahrain, I think that will be very straightforward because we satisfy most of the requirements,” Mr Al Rayes said.

Listed on the Bahrain Bourse, the Dubai Financial Market, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange and Boursa Kuwait, GFH has assets worth more than $18 billion, with operations focused across the GCC, North Africa and India, along with investments in the US, Europe and the UK.

The Saudi exchange has the highest volumes and valuations, so it is a natural target for companies, Mr Al Rayes said.

More to follow …