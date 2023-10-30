Du's third-quarter net profit rises 60% on subscriber growth

Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company, the Dubai telecom operator known as du, reported a 60 per cent increase in its third-quarter net profit driven by a surge in customers and rising revenue.

Net profit attributable to shareholders for the three months to the end of September was Dh502.37 million ($136.7 million), the company said on Monday in a filing to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

Revenue rose about 3.7 per cent annually to Dh3.29 billion, driven by a 5.7 per cent growth in mobile service revenue to more than Dh1.5 billion. Fixed services revenue stood at Dh939 million, up 5.3 per cent.

The company’s mobile customer base jumped 9.4 per cent annually to 8.1 million subscribers. Its prepaid customer base grew 9.2 per cent year-on-year to 6.5 million, while postpaid subscribers reached 1.6 million.

By end of the quarter, it added 85,700 mobile customers, 32,200 postpaid and 53,500 prepaid, and 13,800 fixed customers.

The strong performance "reflects the disciplined execution of our strategy, our commercial dynamism and the continuous innovation that we have been bringing to the market", chief executive Fahad Al Hassawi said.

"We continue to invest in our IT infrastructure and 5G rollout to enhance our customer experience and to create and unlock shareholder value while conducting our transformation journey towards a leading digital telco.”

More to follow ...