Johnson & Johnson replaces signature logo in brand revamp

US health care company Johnson & Johnson will replace the logo that has been its brand identity for 136 years.

The signature cursive script – based on co-founder James Johnson's signature – it has used since 1887 will be replaced with a modern look, the New Jersey-based company said on its website.

The new look aims to consolidate J&J’s shift to a “pure play health care company”, said Vanessa Broadhurst, executive vice president of global corporate affairs.

The signature logo was “one of the longest-used company emblems in the world”, J&J declared in a 2017 website post.

The company said the new logo “delivers both a sense of unexpectedness and humanity” with the ampersand demonstrating “a caring, human nature”.

Red, however, will remain a key colour for the company because it’s a “contemporary colour that speaks to the ability to urgently respond to health challenges, evolve with the times and set the pace”, it said.

The new logo, colours, and font will be introduced across all company materials, product packaging, and branding assets over time, J&J announced.

The signature logo could be found on bottles of the company’s now-discontinued talcum-based baby powder, which generated lawsuits alleging that it caused cancer.

The original script will still be seen for now on consumer products like baby shampoo from Kenvue, a new company recently spun off from J&J.

A Kenvue representative said the J&J branding on products like Band Aids will gradually be removed, CNBC reported.

Kenvue appears in white letters against a green background, and the letter “K” includes a sideways heart.

The company is also uniting both its medical technology and pharmaceutical segments under the Johnson & Johnson brand name, according to the website.

Over time, Janssen, J&J’s pharmaceutical segment, will be named Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, and the medical technology segment will continue to be named Johnson & Johnson MedTech.

The signature logo could be found on bottles of the company’s now-discontinued talcum-based baby powder, which generated lawsuits alleging that it caused cancer. EPA

In 2021, J&J said it is splitting into two companies, peeling off the division selling Band-Aids and Listerine from its medical device and prescription drug business.

The company selling prescription drugs and medical devices – J&J’s two largest businesses – will keep the Johnson & Johnson name. That company sells treatments such as Darzalex, Erleada, Imbruvica, Stelara and Tremfya as well as medical devices for orthopaedics and surgery.

The new consumer health company will house brands including face wash Neutrogena, Listerine, Band-Aid, J&J said at the time.

The company raised its 2023 full-year guidance after reporting a 7 per cent jump in its second-quarter net profit in July, driven by increased sales.

The company reported a net profit of more than $5.1 billion in the three months to the end of June.

It expects full-year sales between $98.8 billion and $99.8 billion, nearly $1 billion up from the guidance provided in April.

J&J’s pharmaceutical business, that developed the Covid-19 vaccine, accounted for nearly 54 per cent of the company’s overall sales in the April to June period. The division added about $13.7 billion, 3.1 per cent more year-on-year, to total sales in the quarter.

Sales in the company’s MedTech business rose 12.9 per cent annually to nearly $7.8 billion in the second quarter. Its growth was driven primarily by products related to interventional solutions, contact lenses, general surgery, advanced surgery and orthopaedics, J&J said.

The company’s consumer health business contributed about 15.7 per cent, or more than $4 billion of overall sales, during the quarter.