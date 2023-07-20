Johnson & Johnson raises full-year guidance after profit jump

Johnson & Johnson has raised its 2023 full-year guidance after reporting a 7 per cent jump in its second-quarter net profit, driven by increased sales.

The company on Thursday reported a net profit of more than $5.1 billion in the three months to the end of June.

Sales during the period rose 6.3 per cent annually to more than $25.5 billion, exceeding the analysts’ expectation of $24.6 billion. Earnings per share rose 8.9 per cent to $1.96.

The company said it expects full-year sales between $98.8 billion and $99.8 billion, nearly $1 billion up from the guidance provided in April.

“Our robust performance in the second quarter is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our colleagues around the world,” said chief executive Joaquin Duato.

“We are entering the back half of the year from a position of strength with numerous catalysts, including becoming a two-sector company focused on pharmaceutical and MedTech innovation.”

The company’s shares, which have dropped almost 11 per cent since the start of the year, were trading 1.1 per cent higher at $160.50 in pre-market trading on Wednesday.

More to follow …