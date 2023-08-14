Kuwait's Agility second-quarter profit softens on higher financing costs

Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest logistics firms in the Middle East and North Africa, recorded a nearly 12 per cent slide in second-quarter profit amid higher financing costs and increased debt to fund growth.

Net profit attributable to owners of the parent company for the three months to the end of June fell to 14.2 million Kuwaiti dinars ($46 million), the company said on Monday in a filing to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

Second-quarter revenue more than doubled to 327.8 million dinars.

Profitability in the second quarter declined amid "higher interest expense due to the general increase in interest rates, in addition to the increase in the company's debt that was required to fund the company's growth strategies, including acquisitions", Agility said in the bourse filing.

Agility acquired UK-based aviation services company John Menzies for £763 million ($921.5 million) in August last year, merging its subsidiary National Aviation Services with the British entity to create the world’s biggest aviation services provider.

In March last year, Agility acquired a 51 per cent stake in UK-based HG Storage International for 65 million dinars in a deal aimed at expanding its global portfolio. HG Storage International, a joint venture between HNA Group and Glencore Group, was acquired by Agility’s UAE subsidiary Tristar.

The results come after companies in the global logistics sector have grappled with a decline in shipments over the past few quarters, having been hit by lower demand for their services as consumers returned to in-store shopping patterns after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Higher expenses have also pushed logistics operators to undertake cost-control measures to protect profits and remain competitive.

More to follow...