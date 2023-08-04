Burjeel’s second-quarter net profit surges 55% on higher revenue and more patients

Abu Dhabi healthcare provider Burjeel Holdings reported a more than 55 per cent annual increase in second-quarter net profit, driven by higher revenue across its operations.

Net profit attributable to the owners of the company for the three months to the end of June climbed to Dh94.9 million ($25.8 million), from Dh61.1 million a year ago, the company said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue rose by 16 per cent on an annualised basis to Dh1.08 billion, from Dh926.4 million a year ago.

The growth in revenue was underpinned by its flagship Burjeel Medical City in Abu Dhabi, which registered a 34.5 per cent jump in revenue during the reporting period, driven by substantial growth in inpatient and outpatient footfall.

The company expects to grow further as it prepares to open its first facilities in Saudi Arabia, a move aimed at reinforcing our regional presence, John Sunil, chief executive of Burjeel Holdings, said.

“Our future growth will encompass further strategic geographic expansion, additional strategic alliances in the field of transformative and complex medical care and continuous enhancement of our state-of-the-art infrastructure,” he said.

Burjeel also confirmed its first interim dividend payment, with the company planning to return approximately Dh95 million to shareholders this month, Mr Sunil said.

