Chairman of Burjeel Holdings to donate Dh5m to earthquake relief in Turkey and Syria

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, founder and chairman of Burjeel Holdings, will donate Dh5 million to the Emirates Red Crescent towards relief work being carried out in Turkey and Syria after last week's devastating earthquakes.

The donation, which was announced on the first day of the World Government Summit in Dubai, will be used to supply both nations with humanitarian supplies and medicine, and will fund relocation efforts for families affected by the disaster.

Parts of Turkey and Syria were hit by a 7.8-magnitude earthquake on February 6, and a series of aftershocks followed. More than 34,000 have been reported dead so far.

The World Health Organisation has said the disaster could affect up to 23 million people.

“The UAE leadership’s quick response to the disaster in Turkey and Syria demonstrates their unwavering commitment to humanitarian support and causes,” said Dr Shamsheer Vayalil.

“The Dh5 million fund donation is part of our ongoing efforts to assist with overall relief work in the quake-hit region. My heart goes out to all affected by the devastating earthquake, and I hope this contribution will support their needs.”

The Emirates Red Crescent said the donation will be used to fund its Bridges of Goodness campaign, which is focused on reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in Turkey and Syria.

