Adnoc Drilling posts 25% rise in first-quarter profit on revenue boost from new rigs

Adnoc Drilling, the largest national drilling company in the Middle East by rig fleet size, has reported a 25 per cent rise in first-quarter net profit, as addition of new land rigs into the fleet boosted revenue.

Net income for the three months ended March 30 rose to $218.6 million, from $174.4 million in the same period last year, the company said in a filing on Wednesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue during the reporting period rose by 19 per cent to $716 million mainly due to eight new land rigs entering the operational fleet in the second half of 2022, Adnoc Drilling said.

The results “demonstrate the effective execution of our strategy, to grow earnings by expanding our fleet and our offering”, said Abdulrahman Al Seiari, chief executive of Adnoc Drilling

“To maximise value for shareholders now and into the future, we will continue to secure high-quality, long-term contracts that offer superb future earnings visibility, as well as protection against market volatility.”

