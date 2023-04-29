Response Plus Holding approves $3.8m dividend payment for 2022

The board of directors of Response Plus Holding, which provides remote health and emergency services, approved the distribution of Dh14 million ($3.8 million) in dividends to shareholders for the fiscal year ending on December 31, 2022.

This follows the payout of Dh50 million as interim dividends in January, the company, a unit of Alpha Dhabi Holding, said in a statement on Saturday.

The decision was taken during the company’s annual general assembly.

Shareholders will receive Dh0.07 per share, with the total amount of dividends constituting 7 per cent of the company’s share capital, it said.

“This is the second time that RPM is distributing dividends to shareholders this year, after the interim dividends,” Tom Louis, chief executive of Response Plus Holding, said.

“As we carry on with our regional and global expansion, we promise our shareholders more rewarding results in the coming months and years. Through our long-term business plans, we commit to diversifying our portfolio and delivering quality health care services to more than a million people in 45 countries.”

Response Plus, which manages more than 260 clinics, has the largest private fleet of ambulances in Abu Dhabi.

The company, founded in 2010, listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange's Second Market in September 2021.

It is focused on expanding in Saudi Arabia, India and Egypt. The company opened a health technology centre in Dubai last April to improve teaching methods and learning through support for professional development.

Alpha Dhabi Holding, listed on the ADX, is a subsidiary of the emirate’s International Holding Company. It was established in 2013 and is one of the fastest-growing investment holding companies based in the capital, with more than 100 businesses across health care, agriculture, petrochemicals, property, construction and hospitality.

The last entitlement date to receive the dividends has been set for May 4, the ex-dividends date on May 5, the registry closing date on May 8, and the payment date on May 29, according to the statement.