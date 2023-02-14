IHC's 2022 net profit almost tripled on revenue boost

International Holding Company, the UAE's most valuable listed company, reported an almost threefold increase in its 2022 full-year net profit as acquisitions boosted revenue.

Net profit for the 12 months to the end of December reached Dh31.86 billion ($8.67 billion), up from Dh11.58 billion at the end of 2021, IHC said in a statement on Tuesday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue for the January-December period grew 76 per cent on an annual basis to Dh50.41 billion.

“The group witnesses [a] significant increase in revenue, profit and assets, which [was] mainly driven by the strategic acquisitions, in addition to the improvement in the current business [and] financial performance in line with the management’s strategic vision,” Syed Shueb, managing director and chief executive of IHC, said in the preliminary earnings statement.

“[The] management confirms its commitment and support to enhance the core activities of the group to attain continuous growth”.

IHC said its investment and other income reached Dh28.64 billion at the end of the reporting period, up from Dh3.98 billion recorded for 2021.

Operating income, however, slipped to Dh4.49 billion, from Dh7.79 billion a year earlier.

Total assets increased to Dh227.5 billion from Dh88.98 billion at the end of 2021.

IHC invests across sectors including agriculture, brokerage and financial services, entertainment, health care, industries, entertainment, retail, real estate, energy and maritime industry.

The conglomerate, whose subsidiaries include Alpha Dhabi Holding, Q Holding, International Securities, Al Seer Marine and Multiply Group, has made several strategic investments in recent quarters to further expand its asset base.

The total value of the company’s acquisitions in the third quarter alone crossed Dh13.5 billion, including Dh10 billion for Taqa, Dh1.8 billion for Kalyon Enerji, Dh1.5 billion for Burjeel Holding and Dh250 million for a majority stake in Emircom.

The company has grown to become one of the most valuable listed holding companies in the Middle East has also expanded into countries such as India and Turkey.

In October, IHC made a foray into the South American market with a Dh734 million investment in a Colombian company. It launched a $2.1 billion bid — through its subsidiary IHC Capital — to buy a stake in Colombia's Grupo Nutresa.

In June, IHC and Abu Dhabi-listed Alpha Dhabi announced a combined $50 million investment in aerospace company SpaceX, founded by billionaire businessman Elon Musk.

The acquisition and investment momentum has continued this year. Earlier this month, IHC acquired a 55 per cent stake in recruitment company Reach Employment Services, to increase its market share in the employment sector.

The Dh315 million deal is subject to regulatory approval, IHC said in a February 1 statement to the ADX.