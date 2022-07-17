Saudi Arabia's Almarai posts 8% rise in second-quarter profit on higher revenue

Revenue increased more than 15% with kingdom's biggest dairy company recording growth across all product categories

A man looks at a dairy product produced by Almarai at a grocery in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser - S1AETIRYYYAA
Deena Kamel
Jul 17, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the Middle East's largest dairy company, reported an 8 per cent increase in second-quarter net profit as revenue rose after the easing of Covid-related restrictions in the kingdom.

Consolidated profit attributable to shareholders climbed to 520.4 million Saudi riyals ($138.77m) in the three month period ending June 30, the company said in a filing to the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul on Sunday.

Second-quarter revenue rose more than 15 per cent year-on-year to 4.61 billion riyals, driven mainly by bakery, poultry and fresh dairy product sales.

"Positive revenue growth was evident in all categories due to improved trading conditions post Covid-19 movement restrictions, opening of educational institutions and a higher number of visitors in the region," Almarai said.

More to follow...

Updated: July 17, 2022, 8:47 AM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL