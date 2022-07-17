Saudi Arabia's Almarai posts 8% rise in second-quarter profit on higher revenue

Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the Middle East's largest dairy company, reported an 8 per cent increase in second-quarter net profit as revenue rose after the easing of Covid-related restrictions in the kingdom.

Consolidated profit attributable to shareholders climbed to 520.4 million Saudi riyals ($138.77m) in the three month period ending June 30, the company said in a filing to the Saudi stock exchange Tadawul on Sunday.

Second-quarter revenue rose more than 15 per cent year-on-year to 4.61 billion riyals, driven mainly by bakery, poultry and fresh dairy product sales.

"Positive revenue growth was evident in all categories due to improved trading conditions post Covid-19 movement restrictions, opening of educational institutions and a higher number of visitors in the region," Almarai said.

