Almarai's first-quarter profit rises 8.9% on higher revenue as Covid restrictions ease

Saudi Arabia's Almarai, the Middle East's biggest dairy company, said net income for the first quarter rose 8.9 per cent on higher revenue driven by easing Covid-related restrictions, reopening of schools and more tourists flocking to the region.

Net profit attributable to the company’s shareholders after zakat and tax for the three-month period ending March 31 rose to 420.5 million Saudi riyals ($122m), up from 385.9m riyals in the same quarter of 2021, Almarai said in a regulatory filing on Sunday to the Tadawul stock exchange.

The company's first-quarter revenue grew 23.5 per cent year-on-year to 4.5 billion riyals.

"Positive revenue growth was evident in all categories due to improved trading conditions post Covid-19 movement restrictions, opening of educational institutions and higher number of visitors in the region," the company said.

