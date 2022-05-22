Prince Alwaleed sells 16.87% stake in Kingdom Holding to PIF in $1.5bn deal

Kingdom Holding is selling 625 million shares at a share price of 9.09 Saudi riyals

Fareed Rahman
May 22, 2022

Kingdom Holding, the Saudi Arabian investment company controlled by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, sold a 16.87 per cent stake in the company to the country’s sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund, in a deal valued at $1.5 billion.

The company is selling 625 million shares to the PIF at a share price of 9.09 Saudi riyals ($2.42), the company said in a statement to the Tadawul Stock Exchange, where its shares are traded. The company's share price is about 9 per cent lower since the start of the year.

Following the completion of the deal, Prince Alwaleed will own 78.13 per cent in Kingdom Holding, the company said.

The market value of Kingdom Holding as of Sunday is about 33.69bn riyals.

Updated: May 22, 2022, 7:28 AM
