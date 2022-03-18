Emaar to boost stake in its development unit

Dubai developer Emaar Properties plans to increase its stake in its UAE build-to-sell property development business amid a rebound in the emirate's property market, it said on Friday

Emaar's board approved raising its stake in Emaar Development during a meeting on Thursday, the company said in a statement to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

However, it did not provide any further details about the transaction. Emaar Properties held an 80 per cent stake in Emaar Development and its subsidiaries as of December 31, 2021.

Emaar Properties raised Dh4.82 billion ($1.31 billion) from the sale of a 20 per cent stake in its development business in November 2017, which at the time was the largest Dubai listing in three years.

The developer has seen strong growth in the last year, buoyed by the rebounding Dubai property market. It reported an 80 per cent rise in 2021 net profit for 2021 to Dh3.8bn, after posting the best annual sales since its inception.

The company’s revenue soared 57.4 per cent annually to Dh28.3bn during the period.

Emaar’s portfolio of prime assets will “continue to benefit from the fundamental shifts occurring within the real estate market as well as the company’s approach to portfolio optimisation”, the company's founder Mohamed Alabbar said last month.

Emaar Development also achieved record property sales in 2021, registering a four-time increase to Dh27.4bn. Its profit for the year more than doubled to Dh4.2bn, while revenue rose 60 per cent to Dh15.6bn.

The company, which has a sales backlog of Dh28.6bn, is expected to deliver over 8,000 residential units in 2022.

Dubai registered 61,241 sales transactions last year, with deal value up 110 per cent annually to Dh151.07bn, making 2021 the best year for total transactions since 2013 and the highest in value since 2009, according to Property Finder.

The sector is expected to continue growing this year on the back of new government initiatives such as residency permits for those who have retired and remote workers in addition to the expansion of the 10-year golden visa programme.

