Waha Capital full-year profit jumps 69%

Waha Capital, which counts Mubadala Investment Company among its shareholders, reported a 69 per cent increase in annual profit in 2021, driven by "strong returns" from its emerging markets credit and equity funds units, the investment management company said.

Profit attributable to the owners of the company for the year ending December 31 jumped to Dh391 million ($106m), from Dh231m in 2020, the company said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), where its shares are traded.

"Waha Capital delivered a strong financial performance in 2021 despite volatile markets and a challenging macroeconomic environment," Waleed Al Muhairi, chairman of the company, said. "The company is now well-positioned to build on the success of the past year so that it can generate long-term, sustainable value for its shareholders."

More to follow...