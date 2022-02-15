Waha Capital full-year profit jumps 69%

Earnings driven by strong returns from company's emerging markets credit and equity funds

Waha Capital's board of directors recommends a cash dividend of 7.55 fils per share and a transfer of 2.45 treasury shares to shareholders for every 100 shares owned, for 2021. Courtesy Waha Capital
Deena Kamel
Feb 15, 2022

Waha Capital, which counts Mubadala Investment Company among its shareholders, reported a 69 per cent increase in annual profit in 2021, driven by "strong returns" from its emerging markets credit and equity funds units, the investment management company said.

Profit attributable to the owners of the company for the year ending December 31 jumped to Dh391 million ($106m), from Dh231m in 2020, the company said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), where its shares are traded.

"Waha Capital delivered a strong financial performance in 2021 despite volatile markets and a challenging macroeconomic environment," Waleed Al Muhairi, chairman of the company, said. "The company is now well-positioned to build on the success of the past year so that it can generate long-term, sustainable value for its shareholders."

More to follow...

Updated: February 15th 2022, 5:21 AM
BusinessInvestmentAbu Dhabi
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Waha Capital full-year profit jumps 69%
An image that illustrates this article Fertiglobe's profit surges amid higher demand for products
An image that illustrates this article Why are UK stocks suddenly outperforming US markets?
An image that illustrates this article Shuaa Capital's 2021 profit dips on one-off charges