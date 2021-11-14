RAK Ceramics reports 60% jump in profit due to higher revenue

The company recorded $14.34m in net profit surpassing pre-pandemic levels

Fareed Rahman
Nov 14, 2021

RAK Ceramics, one of the world's biggest producers of ceramics, reported a 60 per cent jump in its third-quarter profit as revenue rose on the back of strong performance in its core markets.

Net profit attributable to the owners of the company for the three months to the end of September climbed to Dh52.7 million ($14.34m), the company said in a regulatory filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded. Revenue rose 9.4 per cent year-on-year to Dh684.7m.

“Revenue and profitability surpassed pre-pandemic levels, despite challenging market conditions such as the imposition of customs duty in the Saudi Arabia and significant increases in logistics costs due to global container shortages,” the company said on Sunday.

RAK Ceramics exports its products, including sanitaryware and tiles, to more than 150 countries through a network of distributors in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, Asia, Australia and, North and South America. The company also has production plants in India and Bangladesh.

The company strengthened its position in Saudi Arabia, despite the imposition of 12 per cent customs duty on its products, it said. Later this year, it plans to open three new showrooms in the kingdom – two in Riyadh and one in Madinah.

RAK Ceramics also said that India operations marked a “strong turnaround” with business surpassing pre-pandemic levels due to positive business sentiment as Asia’s third largest economy continues to recover from the coronavirus pandemic-induced slowdown.

Updated: November 14th 2021, 5:54 AM
