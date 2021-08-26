Evergrande's EV unit loses $80bn in market value as first-half loss spooks investors

Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group shares slumped as much as 22 per cent on Thursday

FILE PHOTO: A logo of China Evergrande Group is displayed at a news conference on the property developer's annual results in Hong Kong, China March 28, 2017. REUTERS/Bobby Yip/File Photo

Evergrande’s subsidiaries are being punished by investors on concern that the world’s most indebted developer will need to sell assets at a steep discount. Reuters

Bloomberg
Aug 26, 2021

Shares of China Evergrande Group’s electric vehicle unit are collapsing in Hong Kong, wiping about $80 billion from what was the property developer’s most valuable listed asset.

China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group sank as much as 22 per cent on Thursday after its parent said the unit lost 4.8 billion yuan ($740 million) in the first half of 2021.

The EV business’s market value was about $87bn at its April 16 peak, greater than that of Ford Motor and almost four times the capitalisation of China Evergrande itself at the time. Evergrande NEV shares are down 92 per cent since then, the worst performance in the Bloomberg World Index and lagging behind even China’s tutoring stocks.

Evergrande’s subsidiaries are being punished by investors over concerns that the world’s most indebted developer will need to sell assets at a steep discount amid mounting pressure from Beijing. Shares of listed businesses – including the 65 per cent stake it owns in Evergrande NEV – are the most liquid if Evergrande needs to generate cash quickly. Evergrande in May raised $1.4bn from the unit in a heavily discounted share sale.

“It’s very obvious that Evergrande New Energy is short of money,” said Castor Pang, head of research at Core Pacific-Yamaichi International. “Now that the parent company has a liquidity problem, it’s impossible for Evergrande New Energy to meet previous targets for car production.”

The electric car upstart was already a capital-intensive project for Evergrande chairman Hui Ka Yan, who funnelled billions of yuan into the business in an attempt to make it “the world’s largest and most powerful new energy vehicle group” by 2025. Previously known as Evergrande Health Industry Group before a name change last year, the company still generates the majority of its revenue from its health business.

Speaking on an earnings call in late March after Evergrande NEV’s full-year loss for 2020 widened by 67 per cent, Mr Hui said the company planned to begin trial production of cars at the end of this year, delayed from an original timeline of last September.

This month, Evergrande said it was in talks with “several independent third-party investors” to sell stakes in the electric vehicle and property services subsidiaries. It is selling a Hong Kong development project at a loss, sources said this week.

Almost 93 million Evergrande NEV shares changed hands on Thursday, about seven times this year’s daily average. The stock closed down 19 per cent at HK$5.18 ($0.66), the lowest price since March 2020.

Updated: August 26th 2021, 11:55 AM

COMPANY PROFILE

Name: Rain Management

Year started: 2017

Based: Bahrain

Employees: 100-120

Amount raised: $2.5m from BitMex Ventures and Blockwater. Another $6m raised from MEVP, Coinbase, Vision Ventures, CMT, Jimco and DIFC Fintech Fund

Gulf Under 19s final

Dubai College A 50-12 Dubai College B

The specs: 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

Price, base / as tested: Dh101,140 / Dh113,800

 Engine: Turbocharged 1.5-litre four-cylinder 

Power: 148hp @ 5,500rpm

 Torque: 250Nm @ 2,000rpm

 Transmission: Eight-speed CVT

 Fuel consumption, combined: 7.0L / 100km

Pad Man

Dir: R Balki

Starring: Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Radhika Apte

Three-and-a-half stars

Ain Dubai in numbers

126: The length in metres of the legs supporting the structure

1 football pitch: The length of each permanent spoke is longer than a professional soccer pitch

16 A380 Airbuses: The equivalent weight of the wheel rim.

9,000 tonnes: The amount of steel used to construct the project.

5 tonnes: The weight of each permanent spoke that is holding the wheel rim in place

192: The amount of cable wires used to create the wheel. They measure a distance of 2,4000km in total, the equivalent of the distance between Dubai and Cairo.

The five new places of worship

Church of South Indian Parish

St Andrew's Church Mussaffah branch

St Andrew's Church Al Ain branch

St John's Baptist Church, Ruwais

Church of the Virgin Mary and St Paul the Apostle, Ruwais

 

Our legal consultants

Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais

Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

The specs

Engine: 4-litre twin-turbo V8

Transmission: nine-speed

Power: 542bhp

Torque: 700Nm

Price: Dh848,000

On sale: now

if you go

The flights

Air France offer flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Cayenne, connecting in Paris from Dh7,300.

The tour

Cox & Kings (coxandkings.com) has a 14-night Hidden Guianas tour of Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. It includes accommodation, domestic flights, transfers, a local tour manager and guided sightseeing. Contact for price.

FA CUP FINAL

Manchester City 6
(D Silva 26', Sterling 38', 81', 87', De Bruyne 61', Jesus 68')

Watford 0

Man of the match: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City)

Meydan racecard:

6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 (PA) Group 1 | US$75,000 (Dirt) | 2,200 metres

7.05pm: UAE 1000 Guineas (TB) Listed | $250,000 (D) 1,600m

7.40pm: Meydan Classic Trial (TB) Conditions $100,000 (Turf) 1,400m

8.15pm: Al Shindagha Sprint (TB) Group 3 $200,000 (D) 1,200m

8.50pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,600m

9.25pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) | 2,000m

10pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (T) 1,600m

MATCH INFO

Uefa Champions League semi-finals, first leg
Liverpool v Roma
When: April 24, 10.45pm kick-off (UAE)
Where: Anfield, Liverpool
Live: BeIN Sports HD
Second leg: May 2, Stadio Olimpico, Rome

The bio

Academics: Phd in strategic management in University of Wales

Number one caps: His best-seller caps are in shades of grey, blue, black and yellow

Reading: Is immersed in books on colours to understand more about the usage of different shades

Sport: Started playing polo two years ago. Helps him relax, plus he enjoys the speed and focus

Cars: Loves exotic cars and currently drives a Bentley Bentayga

Holiday: Favourite travel destinations are London and St Tropez

