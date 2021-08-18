Network International swings to profit in first half on higher revenue

Network International's Dubai HQ. The company's net profit in the first half of 2021 rose to $15 million. Courtesy Network International

Network International, one of the top payment processing firms in the Middle East and North Africa, returned to a profit in the first half of 2021 on the back of higher revenue, as global economies continued to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Dubai-based company's net profit for the six- month period ended June 30 rose to $15 million compared with a loss of $936,000 during the same period last year, Network International said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange, where its shares are traded. Revenue during the period rose 16.5 per cent to $156.3m.

“We are seeing a recovery from Covid-19, with the majority of KPIs now ahead of pre-pandemic levels, including the signing of new merchant and bank customers,” Nandan Mer, chief executive of Network International, said.

“We are particularly focused on accelerating growth in our merchant solutions business, which will be supported by a rejuvenated strategic approach and expanded capabilities.”

Network International raised $1.4 billion through its listing on the London Stock Exchange in 2019. Mastercard took a 10 per cent stake in the firm and subsequently pledged to invest a further $35m in the business over the next five years.

In a push to expand its reach in the Mena region, Network International is pursuing plans to enter Saudi Arabia, the Arab world’s largest economy, according to Mr Mer.

“I am excited about the progress we have made in entering the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Whilst borders were closed during the height of the pandemic, we used our time productively and have re-assessed the approach, with much lower capital investment and a faster go-to market plan," he said.

Network International expects total revenue in 2021 to be slightly higher than that recorded in 2019 as economies continue to recover from the pandemic.

“The incremental revenue will be used to support the future growth of the business, with investment focused on strengthening its market position in the merchant-acquiring business, and in particular, the SME [small and medium enterprise] and e-commerce growth strategies,” the company said.

The company is also on track to acquire African payments firm DPO Group in the third quarter of this year.

What are NFTs? Are non-fungible tokens a currency, asset, or a licensing instrument? Arnab Das, global market strategist EMEA at Invesco, says they are mix of all of three. You can buy, hold and use NFTs just like US dollars and Bitcoins. “They can appreciate in value and even produce cash flows.” However, while money is fungible, NFTs are not. “One Bitcoin, dollar, euro or dirham is largely indistinguishable from the next. Nothing ties a dollar bill to a particular owner, for example. Nor does it tie you to to any goods, services or assets you bought with that currency. In contrast, NFTs confer specific ownership,” Mr Das says. This makes NFTs closer to a piece of intellectual property such as a work of art or licence, as you can claim royalties or profit by exchanging it at a higher value later, Mr Das says. “They could provide a sustainable income stream.” This income will depend on future demand and use, which makes NFTs difficult to value. “However, there is a credible use case for many forms of intellectual property, notably art, songs, videos,” Mr Das says.

SERIE A FIXTURES Saturday AC Milan v Sampdoria (2.30pm kick-off UAE) Atalanta v Udinese (5pm) Benevento v Parma (5pm) Cagliari v Hellas Verona (5pm) Genoa v Fiorentina (5pm) Lazio v Spezia (5pm) Napoli v Crotone (5pm) Sassuolo v Roma (5pm) Torino v Juventus (8pm) Bologna v Inter Milan (10.45pm)

23-man shortlist for next six Hall of Fame inductees Tony Adams, David Beckham, Dennis Bergkamp, Sol Campbell, Eric Cantona, Andrew Cole, Ashley Cole, Didier Drogba, Les Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand, Robbie Fowler, Steven Gerrard, Roy Keane, Frank Lampard, Matt Le Tissier, Michael Owen, Peter Schmeichel, Paul Scholes, John Terry, Robin van Persie, Nemanja Vidic, Patrick Viera, Ian Wright.

'Project Power' Stars: Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dominique Fishback Director: ​Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman Rating: 3.5/5

