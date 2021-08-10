Robinhood to buy shareholder voting firm Say Technologies for $140m

Robinhood is buying a company that helps people communicate with the businesses whose shares they buy. Mark Lennihan / AP

Robinhood Markets agreed to buy Say Technologies, a tool for shareholder voting and communication, in its first acquisition as a public company.

The approximately $140 million all-cash deal will give Robinhood access to Say’s software, which helps company shareholders exercise their right to vote proxies and ask questions of management, according to a blog post on Tuesday. The announcement comes less than two weeks after Robinhood made its public trading debut.

“Together, we’ll find new ways to expand what it means to be an investor through new products and experiences that democratise shareholder access,” Robinhood said in the blog post on its website.

Retail investors haven’t traditionally been a major force in voting on corporate matters like executive pay and shareholder proposals. One study of US retail voting behaviour between 2015 and 2017 found that retail accounts made up just about 11 per cent of those that voted in shareholder meetings.

The potential significance of retail shareholder votes was on display last month when electric car start-up Lucid Motors' deal to merge with special purpose acquisition company Churchill Capital was almost stymied by no-show shareholders. The companies appealed to investors on social media platforms and Reddit asking them to exercise their vote. Their pleas were answered and the deal closed.

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

WHAT IS A BLACK HOLE? 1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull 2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight 3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge 4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own 5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed

THE SPECS Engine: Four-cylinder 2.5-litre Transmission: Seven-speed auto Power: 165hp Torque: 241Nm Price: Dh99,900 to Dh134,000 On sale: now

ESSENTIALS The flights

Fly Etihad or Emirates from the UAE to Moscow from 2,763 return per person return including taxes.

Where to stay

Trips on the Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian cost from US$16,995 (Dh62,414) per person, based on two sharing.

Company Profile: Name: The Protein Bakeshop Date of start: 2013 Founders: Rashi Chowdhary and Saad Umerani Based: Dubai Size, number of employees: 12 Funding/investors: $400,000 (2018)

Shooting Ghosts: A U.S. Marine, a Combat Photographer, and Their Journey Back from War by Thomas J. Brennan and Finbarr O’Reilly

