Investors with $14tn call for company climate action plan

Lethabo Power Station, a coal-fired power station owned by state power utility Eskom, is seen near a maize field near Sasolburg, South Africa. Ahead of the next round of climate talks in Scotland in November, countries the world over are committing to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by the middle of this century in an attempt to stop catastrophic climate change. REUTERS

Investors managing $14 trillion in assets on Friday said they wanted all companies to set a climate transition plan and allow them to vote on it, ahead of next year's season for annual general meetings.

The 53 investors, including UBS Asset Management, DWS and Legal & General Investment Management, said they were setting new expectations for companies as more firms publish plans to transition to a low-carbon economy.

Currently, around a fifth of the world's 2,000 largest companies have done so, the investors said.

The investor group's statement, through the Institutional Investors Group on Climate Change, calls for all companies to produce a net-zero transition plan in line with the Taskforce on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures reporting framework.

In addition, companies need to identify which board directors, in addition to the chair, would lead the efforts and be the focal point for engagement by investors, and who would be voted against if the plan was considered inadequate.

The investors also said, where applicable with local law, they wanted companies to provide an advisory vote on the plan's implementation, Failing that, investors could look to express their opinion by voting on other resolutions, such as the re-election of board members.

"Transparency and accountability are critical to the effective delivery of net-zero commitments. Putting corporate net-zero alignment plans to the vote will allow shareholders to send a clear message to the Board on the scale and pace of implementation,” said Stephanie Maier, global head of sustainable and impact investment, Gam Investments.

The push for a vote follows the launch of a 'Say on Climate' campaign by hedge fund billionaire Chris Hohn last year and similar votes in this year's AGM season at companies including Shell and Unilever.

Victoria Barron, head of sustainable investment, BT Pension Scheme Management added: "This statement emphasises that investors want to see net-zero strategies, they want to have the right to vote on them and they want clear accountability, metrics, and targets.”

About Okadoc Date started: Okadoc, 2018 Founder/CEO: Fodhil Benturquia Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Healthcare Size: (employees/revenue) 40 staff; undisclosed revenues recording “double-digit” monthly growth Funding stage: Series B fundraising round to conclude in February Investors: Undisclosed

Director: Paul Weitz

The specs: 2018 Nissan Altima

Price, base / as tested: Dh78,000 / Dh97,650 Engine: 2.5-litre in-line four-cylinder Power: 182hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 244Nm @ 4,000rpm Transmission: Continuously variable tranmission Fuel consumption, combined: 7.6L / 100km

Frankenstein in Baghdad

Ahmed Saadawi

​​​​​​​Penguin Press

if you go The flights Etihad and Emirates fly direct to Kolkata from Dh1,504 and Dh1,450 return including taxes, respectively. The flight takes four hours 30 minutes outbound and 5 hours 30 minute returning. The trains Numerous trains link Kolkata and Murshidabad but the daily early morning Hazarduari Express (3’ 52”) is the fastest and most convenient; this service also stops in Plassey. The return train departs Murshidabad late afternoon. Though just about feasible as a day trip, staying overnight is recommended. The hotels Mursidabad’s hotels are less than modest but Berhampore, 11km south, offers more accommodation and facilities (and the Hazarduari Express also pauses here). Try Hotel The Fame, with an array of rooms from doubles at Rs1,596/Dh90 to a ‘grand presidential suite’ at Rs7,854/Dh443.

The Book of Collateral Damage Sinan Antoon (Yale University Press)

if you go The flights Air France offer flights from Dubai and Abu Dhabi to Cayenne, connecting in Paris from Dh7,300. The tour Cox & Kings (coxandkings.com) has a 14-night Hidden Guianas tour of Guyana, Suriname and French Guiana. It includes accommodation, domestic flights, transfers, a local tour manager and guided sightseeing. Contact for price.

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

WRESTLING HIGHLIGHTS

Meydan racecard: 6.30pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 (PA) Group 1 | US$75,000 (Dirt) | 2,200 metres 7.05pm: UAE 1000 Guineas (TB) Listed | $250,000 (D) | 1,600m 7.40pm: Meydan Classic Trial (TB) Conditions | $100,000 (Turf) | 1,400m 8.15pm: Al Shindagha Sprint (TB) Group 3 | $200,000 (D) | 1,200m 8.50pm: Handicap (TB) | $175,000 (D) | 1,600m 9.25pm: Handicap (TB) | $175,000 (T) | 2,000m 10pm: Handicap (TB) | $135,000 (T) | 1,600m

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

