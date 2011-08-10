Global turmoil hits the region

Emaar Properties, the region's biggest developer, was down 2.8 per cent to Dh2.75 a share.

Dubai's index dropped to the lowest in five months yesterday as global turmoil sparked selling off of shares in local companies.

Tamweel, an Islamic mortgage company, was down 3.3 per cent to 78 fils. The Dubai Financial Market General Index was down 1.9 per cent to 1,444.29 points, the lowest since March 9.

"What is driving the market is pure fear rather than fundamentals. People are afraid of a double-dip recession which may be triggered by this debt crisis, they are waiting for actions by governments to support the market," said Marwan Shurrab, the chief trader at Gulfmena Investments in Dubai. "I don't think investors know what they are looking for, every time they ask for something and it happens, they are more afraid and it triggers a sell-off."

In the capital, Dana Gas, a gas explorer and producer, was down 5.1 per cent to 55 fils. Aldar Properties, Abu Dhabi's biggest developer, was down 3.3 per cent to Dh1.17. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange General Index was down 1.3 per cent to 2,577.76 points

Elsewhere in the region: Kuwait's measure dropped 1.2 per cent to 5,882.20; Bahrain's index lost 0.7 per cent to 1,265.38; Oman's index dropped 1.7 per cent 5,505.21; and Qatar's index was down 1.7 per cent to 8,070.69 points. The Saudi Tadawul All-Share Index was down 1.1 per cent to 5,985.73.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

More from Colin Randall Bataclan murderer's father and victim's dad form unlikely bond to write revealing book on grief

The specs: 2019 BMW X4 Price, base / as tested: Dh276,675 / Dh346,800 Engine: 3.0-litre turbocharged in-line six-cylinder Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Power: 354hp @ 5,500rpm Torque: 500Nm @ 1,550rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.0L / 100km

