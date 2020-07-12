Etihad unveils programme to partner with UAE suppliers

Etihad Aviation Group on Sunday unveiled a new programme aimed at suppliers in the UAE that are interested in providing their products and services to the airline.

The airline urged vendors across the supply chain to join its Al Watani programme – provided they meet the application criteria.

"Currently, only 30 per cent of the organisation’s spend is with UAE-based vendors. We have established this programme to be able to expand further and work closely with the local supplier community," Akram Alami, chief transformation officer of Etihad Aviation Group, said.

To be eligible, suppliers must have operations within the country. Successful companies who meet the criteria will receive a "Local Content Partner" certification, which can be renewed every two years.

The programme’s main objective is to establish a strong base of partners to ensure the consistent and reliable supply of products and services to the airline from the local market, Etihad said.

“The Al Watani programme aligns with our efforts as the UAE’s national airline to support Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030, which strives to build a sustainable, diversified and value-added economy," Mr Alami said.

While suppliers who are not certified through the programme will still be eligible to bid for Etihad Aviation Group's sourcing and procurement tenders, certified suppliers will be deemed strategic partners across the supply chain in the local market.

Additionally, all contractual payments will be routed through identified local banks, the company said.

The programme comes amid a wider push in Abu Dhabi to encourage local production.

For example, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development is encouraging local companies to bid for up to Dh15 billion worth of government tenders as it looks to funnel more spending back into the emirate's economy.

The Abu Dhabi government also signed an agreement in March that extends Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's in-country value programme to government entities.

The programme certifies the level of economic benefits generated by suppliers.

Our family matters legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Uefa Nations League League A:

Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands League B:

Austria, Wales, Russia, Slovakia, Sweden, Ukraine, Republic of Ireland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Northern Ireland, Denmark, Czech Republic, Turkey League C:

Hungary, Romania, Scotland, Slovenia, Greece, Serbia, Albania, Norway, Montenegro, Israel, Bulgaria, Finland, Cyprus, Estonia, Lithuania League D:

Azerbaijan, Macedonia, Belarus, Georgia, Armenia, Latvia, Faroe Islands, Luxembourg, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Liechtenstein, Malta, Andorra, Kosovo, San Marino, Gibraltar

ABU DHABI ORDER OF PLAY Starting at 10am: Daria Kasatkina v Qiang Wang Veronika Kudermetova v Annet Kontaveit (10) Maria Sakkari (9) v Anastasia Potapova Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Ons Jabeur (15) Donna Vekic (16) v Bernarda Pera Ekaterina Alexandrova v Zarina Diyas

Profile of MoneyFellows Founder: Ahmed Wadi Launched: 2016 Employees: 76 Financing stage: Series A ($4 million) Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Price: from Dh498,542 On sale: now

Brief scoreline: Liverpool 5 Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83' Huddersfield 0

Premier Futsal 2017 Finals Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho

Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes

Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs

Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo

Telugu Tigers: Deco

Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado

