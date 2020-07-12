Etihad unveils programme to partner with UAE suppliers

Etihad Aviation Group on Sunday unveiled a new programme aimed at suppliers in the UAE that are interested in providing their products and services to the airline.
The airline urged vendors across the supply chain to join its Al Watani programme – provided they meet the application criteria.
"Currently, only 30 per cent of the organisation’s spend is with UAE-based vendors. We have established this programme to be able to expand further and work closely with the local supplier community," Akram Alami, chief transformation officer of Etihad Aviation Group, said.
To be eligible, suppliers must have operations within the country. Successful companies who meet the criteria will receive a "Local Content Partner" certification, which can be renewed every two years.
The programme’s main objective is to establish a strong base of partners to ensure the consistent and reliable supply of products and services to the airline from the local market, Etihad said.
“The Al Watani programme aligns with our efforts as the UAE’s national airline to support Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030, which strives to build a sustainable, diversified and value-added economy," Mr Alami said.
While suppliers who are not certified through the programme will still be eligible to bid for Etihad Aviation Group's sourcing and procurement tenders, certified suppliers will be deemed strategic partners across the supply chain in the local market.
Additionally, all contractual payments will be routed through identified local banks, the company said.
The programme comes amid a wider push in Abu Dhabi to encourage local production.
For example, the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development is encouraging local companies to bid for up to Dh15 billion worth of government tenders as it looks to funnel more spending back into the emirate's economy.
The Abu Dhabi government also signed an agreement in March that extends Abu Dhabi National Oil Company's in-country value programme to government entities.
The programme certifies the level of economic benefits generated by suppliers.
Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais
Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.
League A:
Germany, Portugal, Belgium, Spain, France, England, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, Iceland, Croatia, Netherlands
Starting at 10am:
Daria Kasatkina v Qiang Wang
Veronika Kudermetova v Annet Kontaveit (10)
Maria Sakkari (9) v Anastasia Potapova
Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova v Ons Jabeur (15)
Donna Vekic (16) v Bernarda Pera
Ekaterina Alexandrova v Zarina Diyas
Profile of MoneyFellows
Founder: Ahmed Wadi
Launched: 2016
Employees: 76
Financing stage: Series A ($4 million)
Investors: Partech, Sawari Ventures, 500 Startups, Dubai Angel Investors, Phoenician Fund
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Engine: 3.0-litre 6-cyl turbo
Power: 435hp at 5,900rpm
Torque: 520Nm at 1,800-5,500rpm
Transmission: 9-speed auto
Price: from Dh498,542
On sale: now
Liverpool 5
Keita 1', Mane 23', 66', Salah 45'+1, 83'
Huddersfield 0
Premier Futsal 2017 Finals
Al Wasl Football Club; six teams, five-a-side
Delhi Dragons: Ronaldinho
Bengaluru Royals: Paul Scholes
Mumbai Warriors: Ryan Giggs
Chennai Ginghams: Hernan Crespo
Telugu Tigers: Deco
Kerala Cobras: Michel Salgado
National Editorial: Donald Trump has left his mark on the Middle East
Con Coughlin: The thorn in the side of Biden's foreign policy team
James Reinl: Biden’s Yemen U-turn gets thumbs-up overseas
Raghida Dergham: Will Biden's 'maximum diplomacy' with Iran work?
