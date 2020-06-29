Oil markets 'not out of the woods', Opec secretary general says

UAE's Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail Al Mazrouei and Opec's secretary general Mohammad Barkindo at the alliance's joint ministerial monitoring committee meeting in Abu Dhabi in 2019. Pawan Singh / The National

The oil markets are not “out of the woods” despite a historic cut by Opec+ to offset the decline in demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic, according to Opec's secretary general.

Crude prices fell nearly 70 per cent in April, from their most recent peaks in January, as widespread movement restrictions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus battered energy demand.

“One of the major concerns of the industry was that as a result of the double shock on supply and demand, the industry was going to exhaust storage capacity, both onshore and probably offshore,” Mohammad Barkindo told a virtual panel organised by the Canada-UAE Business Council.

As the pandemic brought air and road travel to a halt, oil producers scrambled to find adequate storage to park their crude as demand plummeted in April. Meanwhile, concerns about an exhaustion of crude storage options as inventories built up steadily further pressured oil prices. On April 20, the West Texas Intermediate, the key US gauge, sank to sub-zero levels and briefly traded at -$40 per barrel amid storage constraints at its physical delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma.

The markets would have headed to a “total crush” if the global available storage capacity was allowed to exhaust, said Mr Barkindo.

"The preliminary numbers that we saw here in the secretariat, that we reviewed... the projected build-up was in the region of 1.3 billion barrels above the five-year industry average,” he told delegates.

"Now to put this into context, in the last downturn [from] 2014 to 2016, we saw stocks build above the five-year average to an unprecedented level of 403 million barrels,” he said.

Opec+, an alliance Opec producers and non-members led by Russia, was formed in 2016 in Algiers to help draw down global inventory levels and flush out excess supply.

“[It took] four years, to be able to help the market, to assist the market to drain down the stocks to their five-year average,” the secretary general said.

The decision by Opec+ producers to cut back 9.7 million barrels per day of production from May to June, with an extension until July, helped “arrest” the surge of stocks to 1.3 billion.

UAE's Minister of Energy and Industry Suhail Al Mazrouei, who was also on the panel, called the collapse in demand due to the pandemic “the single largest shock to the world economy” and said the oil sector was “still in the woods".

A nearly 30 per cent depletion in demand necessitated “unprecedented action,” the minister said.

"Our worry was saving the whole industry, saving millions of jobs, saving investors or convincing investors to come back and invest in this commodity after Covid-19.

"So those are the areas that we were keen on, because if we don't do that then we'll have another shock a few years from now.”

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

UAE and Russia in numbers UAE-Russia ties stretch back 48 years Trade between the UAE and Russia reached Dh12.5 bn in 2018 More than 3,000 Russian companies are registered in the UAE Around 40,000 Russians live in the UAE The number of Russian tourists travelling to the UAE will increase to 12 percent to reach 1.6 million in 2023

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Part three: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative Read part one: how cars came to the UAE

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

T20 World Cup Qualifier October 18 – November 2 Opening fixtures Friday, October 18 ICC Academy: 10am, Scotland v Singapore, 2.10pm, Netherlands v Kenya Zayed Cricket Stadium: 2.10pm, Hong Kong v Ireland, 7.30pm, Oman v UAE UAE squad Ahmed Raza (captain), Rohan Mustafa, Ashfaq Ahmed, Rameez Shahzad, Darius D’Silva, Mohammed Usman, Mohammed Boota, Zawar Farid, Ghulam Shabber, Junaid Siddique, Sultan Ahmed, Imran Haider, Waheed Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Zahoor Khan Players out: Mohammed Naveed, Shaiman Anwar, Qadeer Ahmed Players in: Junaid Siddique, Darius D’Silva, Waheed Ahmed

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.

How to watch Ireland v Pakistan in UAE When: The one-off Test starts on Friday, May 11

What time: Each day’s play is scheduled to start at 2pm UAE time.

TV: The match will be broadcast on OSN Sports Cricket HD. Subscribers to the channel can also stream the action live on OSN Play.