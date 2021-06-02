Companies that break the rules will be fined Dh5,000 per worker, or up to a maximum of Dh50,000. Reuters

Oil price continued to rally above $70 per barrel after Opec and its allies stuck to their plan to cautiously return oil supply in June and July while expecting fuel demand to rebound strongly as economies recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Brent, the international benchmark for more than half of the world's crude, rose 1.2 per cent to $71.09 per barrel at 2:58pm UAE time. West Texas Intermediate, the key gauge for US oil, was up 1.03 per cent at $68.41 per barrel. Oil prices are up about 40 per cent year-to-date and are at their highest since October 2018.

"Oil prices are very much holding on to their gains ... no one wants to see the oil glut on the market, especially when the threat of the Indian coronavirus variant is still very much on the table," said Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade.

Opec+ affirmed their plan to increase production by 2 million barrels per day between May and July, "in line with our and market expectations," Edward Bell, senior director, market economics at Emirates NBD said in a note on Wednesday.

“The producers’ bloc highlighted the improvement in oil market fundamentals, particularly the draw down in inventories and the economic recovery underway in many economics thanks to vaccine programmes.”

On Monday, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development revised it global economic growth forecast to 5.75 per cent this year and 4.5 per cent in 2022 after output shrank 3.5 per cent in 2020. In April, the International Monetary Fund also raised its 2021 global outlook to 6 per cent.

Mr Bell expects a tight oil market in the coming months which will "keep oil prices elevated and feeding into inflation narratives globally."

Globally central banks and governments have pumped $25 trillion into economies to cushion the impact of the pandemic and protect companies and industries. That flow of money has raised concerns in the US and Europe about rising inflation. Rising oil prices raise manufacturing and transportation costs that increase the cost of consumer goods.

On Wednesday, the OECD said annual inflation in its 37-member countries increased to 3.3 per cent in April, the highest rate since October 2008 as annual energy prices rose sharply by 16.3 per cent during the month, compared with 7.4 per cent in March.

"We had pencilled in around a 1.5m bpd deficit in the second half of 2021 for headline oil market balances, and that incorporated Opec+ gradually increasing output. If they choose to refrain from increasing production then that deficit will widen further and add more upside volatility to prices," Mr Bell said.

Supply growth outside of Opec+ group is also expected to be limited compared to previous years. Talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal with Iran that pave the way for the country to resume oil exports have also been delayed.

Though Opec+ did not officially comment on the outlook for Iran to return to the oil market "negotiations may have hit a stumble thanks to a release from the International Atomic Energy Agency, the UN’s nuclear monitoring agency, that Iran has not been forthcoming about the historic nuclear activity," Mr Bell said.

Brent is expected to trade at an average of $70 per barrel in the third quarter and fourth quarter and WTI at $65 per barrel during the same period, according to Mr Bell. The assumption is based on Opec+ attempting to keep oil markets tight and that Iran’s output would return gradually.

"As oil inventories continue to fall and oil demand keeps increasing thanks to vaccine rollouts, Opec and its allies remain in full control of the oil market," Giovanni Staunovo, commodity analyst at UBS, said.

"In our view the oil market will welcome additional supply from the group over the next few months."

On Wednesday, Norbert Rücker, head of economics and next-generation research at Julius Baer said the Swiss bank expects oil prices "to move well beyond" $70 per barrel towards mid-year.

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

French Touch Carla Bruni (Verve)

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

Seven tips from Emirates NBD 1. Never respond to e-mails, calls or messages asking for account, card or internet banking details 2. Never store a card PIN (personal identification number) in your mobile or in your wallet 3. Ensure online shopping websites are secure and verified before providing card details 4. Change passwords periodically as a precautionary measure 5. Never share authentication data such as passwords, card PINs and OTPs (one-time passwords) with third parties 6. Track bank notifications regarding transaction discrepancies 7. Report lost or stolen debit and credit cards immediately

Directed by: Craig Gillespie Starring: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry 4/5

Our legal consultant Name: Dr Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Why does a queen bee feast only on royal jelly? Some facts about bees: The queen bee eats only royal jelly, an extraordinary food created by worker bees so she lives much longer The life cycle of a worker bee is from 40-60 days A queen bee lives for 3-5 years This allows her to lay millions of eggs and allows the continuity of the bee colony About 20,000 honey bees and one queen populate each hive Honey is packed with vital vitamins, minerals, enzymes, water and anti-oxidants. Apart from honey, five other products are royal jelly, the special food bees feed their queen Pollen is their protein source, a super food that is nutritious, rich in amino acids Beewax is used to construct the combs. Due to its anti-fungal, anti-bacterial elements, it is used in skin treatments Propolis, a resin-like material produced by bees is used to make hives. It has natural antibiotic qualities so works to sterilize hive, protects from disease, keeps their home free from germs. Also used to treat sores, infection, warts Bee venom is used by bees to protect themselves. Has anti-inflammatory properties, sometimes used to relieve conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, nerve and muscle pain Honey, royal jelly, pollen have health enhancing qualities The other three products are used for therapeutic purposes Is beekeeping dangerous? As long as you deal with bees gently, you will be safe, says Mohammed Al Najeh, who has worked with bees since he was a boy. “The biggest mistake people make is they panic when they see a bee. They are small but smart creatures. If you move your hand quickly to hit the bees, this is an aggressive action and bees will defend themselves. They can sense the adrenalin in our body. But if we are calm, they are move away.”

UAE WARRIORS RESULTS Featherweight Azouz Anwar (EGY) beat Marcelo Pontes (BRA) TKO round 2 Catchweight 90kg Moustafa Rashid Nada (KSA) beat Imad Al Howayeck (LEB) Split points decision Welterweight Gimbat Ismailov (RUS) beat Mohammed Al Khatib (JOR) TKO round 1 Flyweight (women) Lucie Bertaud (FRA) beat Kelig Pinson (BEL) Unanimous points decision Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) beat Regelo Enumerables Jr (PHI) TKO round 1 Catchweight 100kg Marc Vleiger (NED) beat Mohamed Ali (EGY) Rear neck choke round 1 Featherweight James Bishop (NZ) beat Mark Valerio (PHI) TKO round 2 Welterweight Abdelghani Saber (EGY) beat Gerson Carvalho (BRA) TKO round 1 Middleweight Bakhtiyar Abbasov (AZE) beat Igor Litoshik (BLR) Unanimous points decision Bantamweight Fabio Mello (BRA) beat Mark Alcoba (PHI) Unanimous points decision Welterweight Ahmed Labban (LEB) v Magomedsultan Magomedsultanov (RUS) TKO round 1 Bantamweight Trent Girdham (AUS) beat Jayson Margallo (PHI) TKO round 3 Lightweight Usman Nurmagomedov (RUS) beat Roman Golovinov (UKR) TKO round 1 Middleweight Tarek Suleiman (SYR) beat Steve Kennedy (AUS) Submission round 2 Lightweight Dan Moret (USA) v Anton Kuivanen (FIN) TKO round 2

Our legal advisor Ahmad El Sayed is Senior Associate at Charles Russell Speechlys, a law firm headquartered in London with offices in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Hong Kong. Experience: Commercial litigator who has assisted clients with overseas judgments before UAE courts. His specialties are cases related to banking, real estate, shareholder disputes, company liquidations and criminal matters as well as employment related litigation. Education: Sagesse University, Beirut, Lebanon, in 2005.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cyl turbo Power: 247hp at 6,500rpm Torque: 370Nm from 1,500-3,500rpm Transmission: 10-speed auto Fuel consumption: 7.8L/100km Price: from Dh94,900 On sale: now

Top 10 in the F1 drivers' standings 1. Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari 202 points 2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-GP 188 3. Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-GP 169 4. Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing 117 5. Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari 116 6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing 67 7. Sergio Perez, Force India 56 8. Esteban Ocon, Force India 45 9. Carlos Sainz Jr, Toro Rosso 35 10. Nico Hulkenberg, Renault 26

