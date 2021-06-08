Gastech 2021 to be held in Dubai with dedicated hydrogen focus

Ministers and top industry executives set to take part in three-day event

Gastech is a key enabler of conversations and connections that drive the energy transition agenda, according to Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE's minister of energy and infrastructure. Victor Besa/The National
Gastech 2021, the world’s largest exhibition and conference focusing on the gas market, will be held as an in-person in Dubai in September.

The conference and exhibition for the gas and LNG industry is being relocated from Singapore due to Covid-19 uncertainties and travel restrictions, organisers said. The event will also have a stream focused on the burgeoning hydrogen sector.

“Gastech comes at an important time for the energy industry, with a shared global mandate to lower carbon emissions and provide clean, affordable energy for all,” Suhail Al Mazrouei, UAE’s minister of energy and infrastructure, said. “Gastech is a key enabler of conversations and connections that drive the energy transition agenda.”

The event takes place as countries across the globe focus on producing clean sources of energy to reduce emissions to protect the environment.

Hydrogen is gaining importance with many countries announcing plans to start the production of clean fuel. Globally, the size of the hydrogen industry is expected to hit $183 billion by 2023, up from $129bn in 2017, according to Fitch Solutions.

French investment bank Natixis estimates that investment in hydrogen will exceed $300bn by 2030.

State entities Adnoc, Mubadala and ADQ formed an alliance this year to develop a hydrogen economy in the UAE. Adnoc subsequently announced plans to build a blue ammonia plant in Ruwais last month, while Abu Dhabi Ports-owned Kizad said it would invest $1bn in a green ammonia facility. Ammonia is considered to be a method of easily transporting hydrogen, with blue hydrogen derived from gas and green hydrogen from renewable sources.

Gastech will be attended by more than 25,000 people, including senior decision-makers and energy industry thought leaders.

“Gastech 2021 will enable the gas, LNG, hydrogen, and energy industry to evaluate new business opportunities and source the solutions required to thrive, as disruptive forces accelerate the transition to cleaner energy,” the organisers said.

Some of the leading companies confirmed to participate in the event include ExxonMobil, Shell, India’s GaiL and Petronet LNG, Russia’s Gazprom and BP, among others. Confirmed speakers include the UAE's energy minister Mr Al Mazerouei, as well as his counterparts in India, Nigeria and Portugal. Industry speakers include Total Energies chairman Patrick Pouyanne, the executive-vice president of BP's gas and low carbon arm Dev Sanyal and the chief executive of Vitol, Russell Hardy.

Published: June 8, 2021 01:31 PM

