Abu Dhabi's International Resources Holding has agreed terms for a possible £352.8 million ($460 million) cash takeover of London-listed Kenmare Resources, one of the world's largest producers of titanium minerals.

The deal would give the mining arm of UAE-based Two Point Zero Group control of Mozambique's Moma mine, one of the world's biggest titanium deposits. It would also take IRH beyond copper and tin into a mineral that the US, the EU and Canada class as critical for the defence, aerospace and medical industries.

Dublin-based Kenmare's board is “unanimously minded to recommend” a firm offer on those terms, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday, though “there can be no certainty that an offer will be made”.

IRH would pay 380 pence a share, a 52 per cent premium to Kenmare's closing price on November 20 and more than double its average price in the 30 days to October 5, before speculation about a deal lifted the shares. The offer gives Kenmare an enterprise value of about £487.1 million.

The approach depends on the Mozambique government approving the change of control without material changes to Kenmare's mining licence, and on the country's tax authority confirming any capital gains tax owed. IRH also wants irrevocable backing from Kenmare's directors and some institutional shareholders.

Under Irish takeover rules, IRH has until 5pm Dublin time (9pm in the UAE) on December 15 to make a firm offer or walk away.

Kenmare is the largest seller on the open market of ilmenite, the iron-titanium ore that is the main raw material for titanium pigment and metal, with about 6 per cent of global supply. Moma has resources for more than 100 years of production at current rates and produced 1 million tonnes of finished products last year.

Most mined titanium is turned into titanium dioxide, a white pigment used in paints, coatings, plastics and paper. That market is expected to grow from $21.8 billion this year to $26.3 billion by 2031, or 3.8 per cent a year, according to MarketsandMarkets. Asia-Pacific accounts for about 46 per cent of demand, led by China.

A smaller share goes into titanium metal, which is prized for its strength and light weight. Western aerospace manufacturers will need 1.6 million tonnes of the metal by 2044, according to consultancy Project Blue, which says supply is increasingly controlled by Russia and China.

The near-term market is weaker. Prices for ilmenite have been under pressure this year from oversupply, particularly in China. Last month, Kenmare cut its 2026 production guidance for the mineral to between 710,000 and 750,000 tonnes, from about 800,000 tonnes.

Two Point Zero, which is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, has a market value of $19.4 billion. IRH, which was set up in 2022, took a 51 per cent stake in Zambia's Mopani Copper Mines in 2024 after committing $1.1 billion to revive it. Last year, it agreed to buy 56 per cent of Congolese tin producer Alphamin Resources for $367 million.

IRH did not immediately respond to a request for comment.